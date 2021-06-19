https://therightscoop.com/watch-antifa-descends-on-western-conservative-conference-bringing-violence-and-hate-not-that-msm-cares/

Antifa isn’t about free speech, as real Americans know. But they ARE about rioting. As residents of cities they invade well know. As Denver is experiencing this weekend.

Once again, we know about this only because of Andy Ngo. The “real” media won’t bother to cover it because they don’t care. CNN is too busy crying about Fox News.

But it happens, it’s happening, and it’s going to continue to happen.

The Antifa thugs descended on the Western Conservative Conference in Denver, and violence of course followed. And chaos and everything else that comes with Antifa. There were brawls and altercations, streets shut down, destruction and mayhem.

You know: the usual.

Denver: Violence broke out at the antifa protest outside the Western Conservative Conference. Video by @emilyelarsen: pic.twitter.com/yZpOEpPxAN — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 19, 2021





Antifa violently confronted a purported attendee of the Western Conservative Conference in downtown Denver. The antifa gathered & waited for attendees who were leaving the Hyatt Regency. (I am speaking there.) Video by @ElijahSchaffer: pic.twitter.com/m2tBMPjDri — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 19, 2021

Breaking: A woman gets out of her car to confront antifa who threw a projectile at her vehicle outside the Hyatt Regency in Denver. Antifa gathered to harass & confront the @CentennialCCU Western Conservative Conference. (I am speaking there.) pic.twitter.com/wAh6pbnv2F — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 19, 2021

Denver: Antifa wrote “Rest in Piss Lee K” on the street outside the Hyatt Regency where I was speaking. Lee Keltner was a right wing protester shot dead during a Denver antifa protest in October last year. They have shut down the road. pic.twitter.com/lRniAqvts8 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 19, 2021

Antifa shut down the street outside the Hyatt Regency in downtown Denver https://t.co/yrZrpACEef — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 19, 2021

This is how it is now. The media is fine with it. City governments are fine with it. Blue state govs are fine with it. Heck most of the Democrat politicians openly encourage it.

This is America now. Welcome home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

