Police in Arizona shot a driver Saturday who is suspected of ramming his truck into cyclists during a bike race to benefit a local school.

According to the Show Low Police Department, officers shot a 35-year-old man driving a black Ford F-150.

The driver allegedly ran his truck into cyclists and injured several people early Saturday morning, according to a press release posted to Facebook.

Four of the victims are in critical condition, and two are in stable but critical condition. Another had to be transported by air to a hospital, according to police.

Two or three other victims were able to walk into the hospital and are in stable condition.

The suspect was shot by police after he fled the scene in his truck and was chased by authorities to a hardware store. He is in stable but critical condition, police said.

The incident occurred during the Bike the Bluff race held to benefit Mountain Christian School.

“Our community is shocked at this incident and our hearts and prayers are with the injured and their families at this time,” department spokeswoman Kristine Sleighter said, according to CNN.

Show Low is about 180 miles away from Phoenix.

The Hill has reached out to Bike the Bluff for comment.

