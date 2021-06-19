https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/19/asians-fight-back-against-white-supremacists-in-dallas-asian-business-owners-defend-their-store-pretty-aggressively/

As Twitchy recently reported, NBC News highlighted an analysis showing that despite viral images of Asian Americans being assaulted by people of color, it’s really whites who are guilty of the most hate incidents against Asians (such as calling COVID-19 the “Wuhan virus”).

On the other side of the spectrum, we got flashbacks to the L.A. riots when we saw this video of Asian American shopowners fighting back against a black woman who apparently thought she’d been disrespected or something.

Asians fight back against white supremacists in Dallas pic.twitter.com/9Layc6BEpX — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) June 19, 2021

Was not expecting these hands pic.twitter.com/j6SWUxPTVh — Ross C (@ross_christ) June 18, 2021

When the Rooftop Korean is on street level. — Vick Vanwinkle III (@Floridadude5) June 18, 2021

Now Ma’am 🤦🏾‍♀️ — Briana Bette (@BrianaBette) June 18, 2021

If she went back there looking for hands she found them. — Tejas Hombre (@kd36) June 19, 2021

Top notch service — A.B Umar (@UncleA_B_Umar) June 18, 2021

@lovestosmuuch @Jayflo64 look at those nice uppercuts and body punches. — Bad Hombre Erick (@KAPSLok89) June 19, 2021

These dudes enforcing the Fuck around policy. — Fabian Sierra (@2396sierra) June 18, 2021

Thank you, please come again. — Youth Hockey Info (@Youthhockeyinfo) June 19, 2021

You went behind the counter, whatever happens after that is in god’s hands pic.twitter.com/IfFj7KbA6l — 💚HussyinNikeshorts🇭🇹 (@SoFloHaitian) June 18, 2021

I’m going to show this next time we have customer service training day. — BillyLansdell 🇬🇧 (@LansdellBilly) June 19, 2021

That’s a woman?? — Kendrick Graham (@kg_easily) June 18, 2021

I had to go back and watch it again. — Ben Banned (@Ghost_of_David) June 18, 2021

How about she doesn’t go behind the counter and none of what you call “overboard” even happens. It’s called personal responsibility. The sooner she figures that out the better off she’ll be. — Lane (@thunderp73) June 18, 2021

Asian dude: hey boss imma punch out now… — Tamaki Suoh (@ZeldaGamer4Life) June 18, 2021

While I can see why someone would say it was kind of excessive at the end there, I also understand how adrenaline works. If you put somebody in fight mode, flight wasn’t even an option here, don’t be shocked when they have a hard time coming back out of it. — Beez (@Beeznitchio) June 18, 2021

Watching this improved my day slightly. — Daniel Hendricks (@danielhendricks) June 19, 2021

The guy filming said, “He’s got that gun that’s the only reason why I haven’t gone back there..” Kinda says it all. — Steven Steele (@MrStevenSteele) June 19, 2021

That Stacey Abrams? — Dreamscaper (@pugs22378501) June 19, 2021

