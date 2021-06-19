https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/19/asians-fight-back-against-white-supremacists-in-dallas-asian-business-owners-defend-their-store-pretty-aggressively/

As Twitchy recently reported, NBC News highlighted an analysis showing that despite viral images of Asian Americans being assaulted by people of color, it’s really whites who are guilty of the most hate incidents against Asians (such as calling COVID-19 the “Wuhan virus”).

On the other side of the spectrum, we got flashbacks to the L.A. riots when we saw this video of Asian American shopowners fighting back against a black woman who apparently thought she’d been disrespected or something.

