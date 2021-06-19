https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/awesome-defense-agency-darpa-displays-counter-drone-technology-shoots-drones-video/

According to US Military News, an American Defense agency has developed anti-drone technology:

The testing and evaluation of military equipment and munitions at Eglin Air Force Base routinely is shrouded in secrecy, but a recent announcement from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has slightly turned back that curtain.

DARPA has posted a YouTube video shot at Eglin of its recent successful completion of tests of a system designed to protect military installations, convoys and other operations from the prying electronic eyes and potentially more serious dangers posed by the proliferation of drones in the aerial landscape.

The next step, according to DARPA — a research and development agency of the U.S. Department of Defense responsible for the development of emerging technologies — is to move the technology developed in the four-year-old Mobile Force Protection (MFP) project into programs for the various military services.

The counter-unmanned air system (UAS) developed by DARPA uses new radar technology to detect UAS (drone) threats and then pairs targets with specific interception equipment. That interception equipment, which can be either small fixed-wing or small rotary-wing (helicopter-like) aircraft, is then launched to employ one of two types of non-explosive countermeasures to bring down problematic drones. The anti-drone system is designed to fit on existing military land or sea vehicles for deployment.