Last year, and even before that, President Trump said that the increasing number of forest fires in California were made worse by a lack of forest management. Naturally Democrats had the “fact-checkers” to make the claim false:

Pence repeated Trump’s claim that improper forest management led to wildfires on the West Coast. This is overly simplistic. Experts said forest management is just one element, while climate change and urban sprawl are also key contributors. https://t.co/qsbPPxs5zU #VPDebate — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) October 8, 2020

There’s that Trump-era “fact-checking.” They even admitted what Trump said is an important element in preventing uncontrollable wildfires, but Politifact went with a “false” rating anyway not on the accuracy of the claim itself but based on who said it.

Fast-forward to 2021 — with a Democrat president and no more mean tweets – and it’s now safe to pretty much do what Trump and others had recommended, but that Democrats, for climate change narrative and “Orange Man Bad” purposes, refused to do at the time:

California will spend $500 MILLION this year to thin its 33 million acres of forests to lessen the chance of wildfires https://t.co/azgLKWTUuk — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) June 19, 2021

California will spend $500 million to thin forests to prevent fires

https://t.co/X7ZhN4yMIa — stephiegal (@stephiegal) June 19, 2021

Gee, where have we heard that before?

That advice sounds familiar — TXSteffi 🇺🇸 (@SteffiHayes) June 19, 2021

Right?

Another story where Trump was right 100%. I remember when he suggested to Gavin That taking the forest floors would be helpful and people laughed and mocked him. Here we are a year later spending 500 million on exactly that.#Orangemannotsobad https://t.co/vCXRfCKFke — Brother Bell 🇺🇸 (@aaronburgandy) June 19, 2021

This needed to happen forever ago https://t.co/sENkqxBTxe — Beth Baumann (@eb454) June 19, 2021

Soooo, Trump was right… Again… California will spend $500 MILLION this year to thin its 33 million acres of forests to lessen the chance of wildfires https://t.co/1jAxKgMfNv — A.C. Spollen (@ACSpollen) June 19, 2021

There’s a book that could be written about how many things Trump was right about that the kneejerk “if Trump said that it can’t be true” media and Dems automatically discounted as false.

