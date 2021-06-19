https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/19/better-late-than-never-looks-like-calif-officials-are-finally-taking-trumps-advice-on-forest-management/

Last year, and even before that, President Trump said that the increasing number of forest fires in California were made worse by a lack of forest management. Naturally Democrats had the “fact-checkers” to make the claim false:

There’s that Trump-era “fact-checking.” They even admitted what Trump said is an important element in preventing uncontrollable wildfires, but Politifact went with a “false” rating anyway not on the accuracy of the claim itself but based on who said it.

Fast-forward to 2021 — with a Democrat president and no more mean tweets – and it’s now safe to pretty much do what Trump and others had recommended, but that Democrats, for climate change narrative and “Orange Man Bad” purposes, refused to do at the time:

Gee, where have we heard that before?

Right?

There’s a book that could be written about how many things Trump was right about that the kneejerk “if Trump said that it can’t be true” media and Dems automatically discounted as false.

