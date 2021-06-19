https://www.oann.com/biden-to-host-israeli-president-rivlin-on-june-28-white-house/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=biden-to-host-israeli-president-rivlin-on-june-28-white-house
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden greets a member of the U.S. Air Force as he arrives for a weekend trip to his home in Wilmington at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Delaware, U.S., June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Al Drago
June 19, 2021
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden plans to host Israel’s new president, Rreuven Rivlin, at the White House on June 28, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement on Saturday.
