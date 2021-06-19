https://www.theepochtimes.com/bidens-announce-death-of-first-dog-champ_3865613.html

First Lady Jill Biden pets one of the family dogs, Champ, after his arrival from Delaware at the White House in Washington, on Jan. 24, 2021. (Adam Schultz/White House/File Photo/Handout via Reuters)

WASHINGTON—President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Saturday announced the passing of their German Shepherd Champ, who they called a “constant, cherished companion” for 13 years.

“In our most joyful moments and in our most grief-stricken days, he was there with us, sensitive to our every unspoken feeling and emotion. We love our sweet, good boy and will miss him always,” the Bidens said in a statement.

Champ was one of two German Shepherds living at the White House with the president and first lady.

President Joe Biden’s dog Champ is seen on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, on March 31, 2021. (Mandel Ngan/File Photo/Pool via Reuters)

He lived alongside Major, who the Bidens adopted in November 2018 and became the first rescue dog to live in the White House. Major had to be briefly removed from the premises after two incidents of nipping staff on White House grounds.

Champ lived with the Bidens when the current president served as vice president under Barack Obama, and spent his days, “chasing golf balls on the front lawn of the Naval Observatory.”

By Valerie Volcovici