https://www.dailywire.com/news/bidens-dog-champ-dies

The White House announced Champ’s passing in a statement Saturday from the president and the first lady.

“Our hearts are heavy today as we let you all know that our beloved German Shepherd, Champ, passed away peacefully at home,” the statement said. “He was our constant, cherished companion during the last 13 years and was adored by the entire Biden family.”

“Even as Champ’s strength waned in his last months, when we came into a room, he would immediately pull himself up, his tail always wagging, and nuzzle us for an ear scratch or a belly rub. Wherever we were, he wanted to be, and everything was instantly better when he was next to us,” the statement continued. “He loved nothing more than curling up at our feet in front of a fire at the end of the day, joining us as a comforting presence in meetings, or sunning himself in the White House garden.”

“In his younger days, he was happiest chasing golf balls on the front lawn of the Naval Observatory or racing to catch our grandchildren as they ran around our backyard in Delaware,” the Bidens said. “In our most joyful moments and in our most grief-stricken days, he was there with us, sensitive to our every unspoken feeling and emotion. We love our sweet, good boy and will miss him always.”

The Bidens’ have another German Shepherd, Major, who is three years old. Major has been involved in several biting incidents since he moved into the White House with the president in January, forcing him to undergo training. The latest incident happened at the end of March. As The Daily Wire reported:

President Joe Biden’s dog Major was reportedly involved in another biting incident that required medical attention Monday. Two sources familiar with the matter told CNN that three-year-old Major, the younger of Biden’s two German Shepherds, nipped a National Park Service employee during his walk on the South Lawn of the White House. The employee, who was working at the time, required medical attention from the White House medical unit. Michael LaRosa, first lady Jill Biden’s press secretary, chalked up the biting to Major “still adjusting to his new surroundings.” “Yes, Major nipped someone on a walk. Out of an abundance of caution, the individual was seen by WHMU and then returned to work without injury,” LaRosa added.

Major Biden’s biting incidents could cause legal problems for the president and first lady, according to D.C. injury lawyer Davis Cooper.

“My legal recommendation to them would be to keep that dog completely isolated or away from anyone because he’s a known danger,” Cooper, chairman of Cooper Law Partners, told Fox News. “I believe it’s their duty to protect people from their dog.”

“The one feature of Washington, D.C. dog bite law, and it’s relevant to the Major Biden story, it’s called the one-bite rule,” he added. “If the dog bites someone after it has already shown that it will bite someone, then there is presumed negligence on the owner of the dog.”

Related: One Of Biden’s Dogs Poops On Floor Outside WH Diplomatic Room: Pool

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

