https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/bidens-german-shepherd-champ-passed-away/

Joe Biden’s German Shepherd “Champ” passed away this weekend.

He was 13 years old.

Our family lost our loving companion Champ today. I will miss him. pic.twitter.com/sePqXBIAsE — President Biden (@POTUS) June 19, 2021

TRENDING: VIOLENCE BREAKS OUT at Denver Conservative Conference as Hundreds of Antifa Militants Threaten And Harass Drivers and Guests Outside Hotel

Biden’s other German Shepherd “Major” has been involved in at least two biting incidents.

In March a White House employee needed medical attention after Biden’s dog Major “nipped” the individual while on a walk.

“Major is still adjusting to his new surroundings and he nipped someone while on a walk. Out of an abundance of caution, the individual was seen by WHMU and then returned to work without injury,” Jill Biden’s press secretary Michael de Rosa said.

Joe Biden publicly admitted that he doesn’t know how to treat his dogs.

Joe Biden supposedly slipped and fractured his foot while playing with his German shepherd back in December.

Biden said he was fresh out of the shower when he began chasing Major and tried grabbing his tail when he fell down and broke his foot.

“I’m walking through this little alleyway to get to the bedroom and I grabbed the ball like this and he ran and I was joking running after him to grab his tail. And what happened was he slipped on a throw rug and I tripped on the rug he slid on,” said Biden.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

