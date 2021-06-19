http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/bFY0sptFggg/

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Cavuto: Coast to Coast,” Rep. Burgess Owens (R-UT) stated that both Juneteenth and July 4 are celebrations of freedom, and “July 4 is Independence Day for all Americans. … Juneteenth is another celebration.”

Owens said, “My goal is to bring us together, and I look forward today where I can — we can celebrate Juneteenth [and the] Emancipation Proclamation, the time that that occurred and also celebrate July 4 as a celebration for all Americans, black and white. Because we all paid the price to get to where we are, and blacks paid the price during the Revolutionary War, to make sure we won that war also.”

He added that July 4 and Juneteenth are both a “celebration of freedom. But we have to keep in mind that July 4 is Independence Day for all Americans. I don’t care who we are, what background, and every culture has paid the price to make sure that that means something. Juneteenth is another celebration. It’s a celebration of freedom for the black community and it’s something that we have embraced across our country.”

