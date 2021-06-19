https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/19/cdc-says-people-whove-been-vaccinated-can-celebrate-fathers-day-without-wearing-masks/

Remember back in March during a speech in which President Joe Biden dangled Independence Day as a carrot to encourage people to keep wearing masks and get vaccinated? “If we do our part … by July 4, there’s a good chance you, your families, and friends will be able to get together in your backyard or in your neighborhood and have a cookout or a barbecue and celebrate Independence Day … Small groups will be able to get together,” he said.

Freedom has arrived soon than planned, and the CDC has released guidance saying that you can go ahead and celebrate Father’s Day, on the occasion Gov. Andrew Cuomo didn’t kill him. Vaccinated people don’t have to wear masks inside or outside.

Father’s Day is a special time for many families. People who are fully vaccinated against #COVID19 can celebrate the day inside or outside without wearing masks and staying 6 feet apart. Learn more: https://t.co/FC2Js66xnt. pic.twitter.com/DaJFjDs2jn — CDC (@CDCgov) June 17, 2021

If you are not fully vaccinated against #COVID19, celebrate with people who live with you, have a virtual meal with family, or host an outdoor event. More: https://t.co/PamSx6NqyB. pic.twitter.com/mJ1YzjhU8W — CDC (@CDCgov) June 17, 2021

“Have a virtual meal with family” — unless you’re Jeffrey Toobin’s family.

🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕 — Big Shoots (@Non__Cents) June 18, 2021

Or i can do whatever i want. — Tatter (@Tatter22217374) June 18, 2021

Name something the agency has gotten correct in the past year and a half …. We’ll wait … — Tom Martino (@tom_martino1) June 19, 2021

Pound sand — TheTruth (@TheTruth37377) June 18, 2021

Oh shut up already. — Proud Deplorable (@HKirsh1) June 18, 2021

I’ll celebrate however the hell I want. — Philip Popa (@pphilpo) June 19, 2021

Eat me.

I’ll celebrate however I wish. — Boudin (@BoudinBill) June 19, 2021

People who are free can do whatever they want. Or did you become supreme ruler at some point? — Jane ن 🇺🇲⚾ (@TheLadyJane) June 19, 2021

Imagine actually having this guidance matter to you… — California Man (@man_from_cali) June 19, 2021

There are still plenty of people who take this nonsense as the gospel. If it weren’t so sad, it would be hilarious. — Infrared41 (@InfraredXLI) June 19, 2021

I’ll do that even if we’re not vaccinated. Thanks though for your concern — Mack Williams (@IAmMackWilliams) June 19, 2021

I think I’ll celebrate any damn way I like. How’s that? — victor (@_vic20) June 18, 2021

My doctor says anyone who has had the virus or has had the vaccine can live life per norma, solely because of our inalienable rights. — Rob Alsobrook (@AlsobrookRob) June 19, 2021

No one needs your permission for sh*t. Thanks. — John Chisolm (@chisolm_john) June 18, 2021

When will you guys admit you’re insane? — Wesley Morrison (@mackman1977) June 19, 2021

Uh…@CDCgov doesn’t get to tell me what I can and cannot do with my family or friends. CDC is a failing institution and lost the trust of the people. — Dr Elect Tallyrand (@PHXSean23) June 19, 2021

I’m doing what ever I want and there is not a damn thing you can do about it — 💀 (@GAWasRigged) June 18, 2021

You can never be trusted again. I’ll celebrate as I wish. — Fornicus Maximus (@FornicusM) June 19, 2021

The CDC is talking to itself. — Professor Moriarty (@FireUpElQuattro) June 18, 2021

I have natural immunity; I’ll do whatever I want. — Morbidly Shiny (@NatcyLugosi) June 18, 2021

My freedom doesn’t come from the CDC. No permission needed. I’ll do what I choose to do. But thanks anyway. — Miss Verna (@missverna1) June 19, 2021

Thank you CDC. We are so humbled by your offering of this gracious freedom. pic.twitter.com/gXrZCLoa90 — Marker (@marker75) June 19, 2021

The CDC is just a bureaucratic entity; masking and distancing never had any more scientific merit than local zoning boards issuing signage limits or building setbacks. It is asinine that dolts made a mandate of “recommendations” created because a random clerk deemed it practical. — Gary Frank (@swizze_gfrank) June 19, 2021

We don’t think people are going to wait until Independence Day to have those “small gatherings.”

Related:

President Biden says that if we do our part, we might be able to get together in small groups in July https://t.co/n1pAFssJUa — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 12, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

