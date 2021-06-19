https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/19/cdc-says-people-whove-been-vaccinated-can-celebrate-fathers-day-without-wearing-masks/

Remember back in March during a speech in which President Joe Biden dangled Independence Day as a carrot to encourage people to keep wearing masks and get vaccinated? “If we do our part … by July 4, there’s a good chance you, your families, and friends will be able to get together in your backyard or in your neighborhood and have a cookout or a barbecue and celebrate Independence Day … Small groups will be able to get together,” he said.

Freedom has arrived soon than planned, and the CDC has released guidance saying that you can go ahead and celebrate Father’s Day, on the occasion Gov. Andrew Cuomo didn’t kill him. Vaccinated people don’t have to wear masks inside or outside.

“Have a virtual meal with family” — unless you’re Jeffrey Toobin’s family.

We don’t think people are going to wait until Independence Day to have those “small gatherings.”

