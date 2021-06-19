https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/19/cnn-hosts-get-updated-on-current-status-of-their-anti-trump-republic-saving-heroes/
Remember when Michael Avenatti was not only a frequent guest on the ironically-titled CNN program “Reliable Sources,” but also being floated as being a possible presidential candidate:
CNN loved to talk about Stormy Daniels as well, because she was saying exactly what the anti-Trump Resistance at the time wanted to hear:
The @AndersonCooper—Stormy Daniels interview transcript is now online https://t.co/fTwhQegg1q pic.twitter.com/WwSdfeCtax
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 25, 2018
And how’s that all going? Maybe CNN could do a follow-up report on how all this could affect Avenatti’s presidential chances:
In a new court document, Michael Avenatti’s legal team questions Stormy Daniels’s “truthfulness, mental state and ability to competently testify.” pic.twitter.com/LaI7zazfkE
— Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) June 19, 2021
Full link available here: https://t.co/s4Ty4uJ5M2
— Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) June 19, 2021
For some reason the media outlets that helped hype those two have completely moved on from the story.
Great work, everyone. https://t.co/LPSFrdqyac
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 19, 2021
LMFAO
awesome job you guys did over there @jaketapper https://t.co/3hHRdMdT75
— Ahmed Al Asliken (@assliken) June 19, 2021
It seems like it’s been less than four years since the media was carrying Avenatti and Daniels on their shoulders. Wait, it has been less than four years!
Avenatti for President. Stormy for VEEP was such a great prospect a year or so ago. https://t.co/1ynkot5pyt
— Ram (@ramprasad_c) June 19, 2021
@brianstelter Will this make your newsletter?
— BillHobson (@BillHobson1) June 19, 2021
Here’s looking at you @brianstelter! https://t.co/OUnUZH5qIE
— DocWashburn (@DocWashburn) June 19, 2021
Member when the left gushed over Mikey? https://t.co/C3Ad28Wdrv
— L (@skis416) June 19, 2021
Hi @brianstelter here’s your republic-saving heroes at work. https://t.co/KMw9HqRMER
— Il Professore di Amore e Giustizia (@RideReturn) June 19, 2021
Oh no the walls are closing in on Trump https://t.co/UQ3Z7bzKgH
— Daniel Garmo (@Garmoooo) June 19, 2021
And this was the “dynamic duo” that corporate media propped up as our saviors. Great job all around pic.twitter.com/9263f8fNyq
— Kemba (@kembageorge) June 19, 2021
Follow-up appearances have been requested:
Do you think @CNN or @TheView can host them all again to elaborate?
— A.marzouk (@amarzouk4real) June 19, 2021
Cue the crickets.