https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/19/cnn-hosts-get-updated-on-current-status-of-their-anti-trump-republic-saving-heroes/

Remember when Michael Avenatti was not only a frequent guest on the ironically-titled CNN program “Reliable Sources,” but also being floated as being a possible presidential candidate:

CNN loved to talk about Stormy Daniels as well, because she was saying exactly what the anti-Trump Resistance at the time wanted to hear:

And how’s that all going? Maybe CNN could do a follow-up report on how all this could affect Avenatti’s presidential chances:

For some reason the media outlets that helped hype those two have completely moved on from the story.

It seems like it’s been less than four years since the media was carrying Avenatti and Daniels on their shoulders. Wait, it has been less than four years!

Follow-up appearances have been requested:

Cue the crickets.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...