It has been a long time since CNN was a respectable news source, but the network’s current ratings decline–Donald Trump, among his many achievements, kept CNN in business–seems to have sent it around the bend. Hence this utterly insane headline from earlier today:

This is CNN’s home page right now. Our corporate media wants so badly for us to hate each other. It’s really sick. pic.twitter.com/yta3lWoQAF — Adam Ford (@Adam4d) June 19, 2021

There is no point in trying to comment intelligently on something so deranged. About all one can say is that CNN is clinging desperately to hate, lies and division in hopes not only of staying in business, but of being relevant.

Come to think of it, you could say the same thing about the Democratic Party.

