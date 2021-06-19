https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/19/cnns-brian-stelter-sets-new-self-unawareness-record-by-noticing-that-fox-news-is-pretty-obsessed-with-him/

Anybody who pays attention to what CNN hosts have a tendency to focus on knows that their obsession with what’s happening on Fox News is second to none. Also second to none is CNN hosts’ self-unawareness, as evidenced at the start of this fine weekend by media correspondent Brian Stelter:

Sometimes I feel like I’m just a content creation engine for Fox talk shows. ¯_(ツ)_/¯ https://t.co/uzU6K7jCdn — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 19, 2021

HAHAHA!

This can’t be a real tweet. Can’t be. https://t.co/dKdpHWgQLT — Infinite Dreams (@7thSon1988) June 19, 2021

And yet, there it is. Projection overload!

Brian Stelter: I’m a content machine for Fox Also Brian Stelter: Here I am on my own show, being interviewed about Fox News, about my book which I spent months writing about Fox News based on my Sunday show which talks mostly about Fox News pic.twitter.com/VPiGlbptoO — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 19, 2021

“Buy my book about Fox News to learn why Fox News is so obsessed with me!”

Says the man whose entire career is based on his talk show about Fox News talk shows. https://t.co/rHeO9wcrOb — Sean The Producer (@SeanTheProducr) June 19, 2021

Has there ever been a least self-aware tweet? https://t.co/3Lmuy1Wnm0 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 19, 2021

Almost all of Stelter’s tweets are tied for first place on the “least self-aware of all time” list, but this particular one has taken a narrow lead ahead of all the rest.

All you ever talk about is Fox News. — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) June 19, 2021

He sounds like every crazy stalker ever. “She must love me, look at how she’s always talking about me to the police.” https://t.co/iKkja1hq3w — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) June 19, 2021

Oh the irony Someone tell him it’s the other way around https://t.co/LzGLxeexDk — Shiven Patel (@shivenspatel) June 19, 2021

sir do u own a mirror https://t.co/BXOcErRjFs — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) June 19, 2021

Wow. Self awareness not your strong suit huh? https://t.co/juWw37u42m — Brad Dutton (@mottled_paws) June 19, 2021

Um, no.

