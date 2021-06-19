https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/19/cnns-brian-stelter-sets-new-self-unawareness-record-by-noticing-that-fox-news-is-pretty-obsessed-with-him/

Anybody who pays attention to what CNN hosts have a tendency to focus on knows that their obsession with what’s happening on Fox News is second to none. Also second to none is CNN hosts’ self-unawareness, as evidenced at the start of this fine weekend by media correspondent Brian Stelter:

HAHAHA!

And yet, there it is. Projection overload!

“Buy my book about Fox News to learn why Fox News is so obsessed with me!”

Almost all of Stelter’s tweets are tied for first place on the “least self-aware of all time” list, but this particular one has taken a narrow lead ahead of all the rest.

Um, no.

