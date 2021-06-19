https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/19/colorados-secretary-of-state-issues-rule-prohibiting-sham-election-audits-or-fraudits/

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold certainly isn’t going to let her state turn into Maricopa County, and so her office has issued rules prohibiting “sham election audits” in the state. She’s not going to perpetuate The Big Lie, and “fraudits” have no place in Colorado.

We can’t believe she used the word “fraudits.”

My office just issued rules prohibiting sham election audits in the State of Colorado. We will not risk the state’s election security nor perpetuate The Big Lie. Fraudits have no place in Colorado. https://t.co/PFLCjJJmZg — Jena Griswold (@JenaGriswold) June 17, 2021

This is just odd. 🧐 Who puts out rules saying “NO AUDITS ALLOWED!!” Only those with something to hide. If a company said “WE REFUSE TO BE AUDITED,” would you invest in them? (And to the straw man re “sham” audits, of course, don’t have a sham. But real audits are good.) https://t.co/db4PsMa4z7 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 19, 2021

Something to hide? — V for Vendetta (@Texgalleslie) June 19, 2021

Jena Griswold #rephrased circa the Marx Brothers Groucho: One ticket for the West, end of line. Clerk: Yes, sir. That’ll be $70, please. Groucho: There’s your $70.

Don’t bother counting it. Ticket Clerk” There’s only $60 here. Groucho: I told you not to count it. — Peter Ingemi (@DaTechGuyblog) June 18, 2021

“We have nothing to hide and our guy got 700 gagillion votes, but nobody can dare see that!!” Strong position there.https://t.co/cFIOVXVmNn — Bonk (@BonkPolitics) June 18, 2021

This is like the foxes guarding the hen house. This is suspicious AF. — C’mon Man! Chica’sBailBonds (@IrinaMoises) June 19, 2021

Somebody is scared. 😱 — Papa_Gibb (@GibbinsGregory) June 18, 2021

I received five (5) ballots at my house in 2020. Three of those people haven’t lived there in two years… — Chris Ochs (@TheChrisOchs) June 19, 2021

Besides, you don’t have the power to do that. — ℝ𝕠𝕔𝕜𝕖𝕥 (@rdbrewer4) June 19, 2021

Do you have that authority, regardless of what your voters want? I don’t think so. — IrishTea1 (@IrishTea1) June 19, 2021

[DISCLAIMER: I am not associated or affiliated with any political party or organization. I am an American.]

I’m curious as to how your office can circumvent your state legislature in regards to a Presidential election? Did they approve of your changes? pic.twitter.com/8y30MtcZWN — Jim Hamilton (@Chaosity8) June 18, 2021

If you have nothing to hide you wouldn’t be going to all these measures. Shady AF — jimni27 (@jimni27) June 19, 2021

@JenaGriswold Can you explain why transparency in our election process is a bad thing? — Jevon Martyr (@BobbyDigitaI) June 17, 2021

Whenever a company manager says “We don’t need to audit the books”, you can bet there’s embezzlement going on — Michael Brand (@michaelbrandorg) June 18, 2021

Imagine—an election so safe, so fair, so without funny business that nobody can look at it! This should inspire confidence in all!! — Blake (@realBlakeBauer) June 18, 2021

Government should always be moving in the direction of more transparency and accountability not less. — Brian Phillips (@RealBPhil) June 19, 2021

This tweet has the potential to not age well at all. — Ryan Sim (@Ryansimcomedy) June 18, 2021

Never believe anything until it is officially denied. — Goldfinger (@Goldfin26983588) June 19, 2021

Look forward to the banishment of sham IRS audits as well — Grapefruit Spoon (@SpoonGrapefruit) June 19, 2021

“My office just issued rules prohibiting public proof via audits that would surely reveal a perfect election. Though that proof would completely humiliate Trump and all of his endorsed candidates in the mid terms, I can’t allow it. No Democrat would stand for it. #briarpatch — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) June 19, 2021

Both sides, right and left, should have no problem with any type of election audit. Election integrity should supersede political affiliation. — Dave Peaslee (@DavePeaslee) June 18, 2021

As a Coloradoan I completely disagree. If we have nothing to hide from, let the thorough audit begin. — Mike Jansen (@MikeJansen27) June 19, 2021

Surely audits can only uncover what is there? Why so worried? — Comrade watchdog_za (@watchdog_za) June 19, 2021

This just screams, “WE’RE HIDING SOMETHING.” Do I believe that there were irregularities in the election? Yes. Do I believe that there were enough to sway the election to Pres. Trump? No. Looking at the irregularities to make sure the next election is even more secure! — Raymond Clum (@raymond_clum) June 19, 2021

How can you suggest it’s an “fraudit” when you haven’t even seen the results? Nervous much? — R (@flintwoodcap) June 18, 2021

Audits are used to uncover the truth and allow further security. The way you are acting it’s as though you are scared of what would result from an audit. I see no reason for this behavior other than fear of the truth becoming known. And believe me, the truth will come out. — Regulator (@regulator062) June 18, 2021

Did you really just tell everyone that you refuse to audit your election process? Wow that sounds super trustworthy! — MOONDAYHYPE (@moondayhype) June 18, 2021

So I guess we just have to take your word for it then. — Martian Orthodox (@MartianOrthodox) June 19, 2021

If the Colorado election is above reproach, no state official should fear a forensic audit in Colorado. The only people that fear an audit are people who are hiding something. Your statement clearly points to the fact that a forensic audit is absolutely necessary in Colorado. — Janet Marie (@JanetMa18879500) June 18, 2021

Great job. Now we know for sure that there is something fishy — @[email protected] (@esmultivac) June 19, 2021

No one was looking at Colorado until this tweet. The light of suspicion is now being cast. Imagine a company that said “we don’t support audits!” You’d think them crazy and wouldn’t invest in them. — Rowan Smith (@RowanMsmith) June 19, 2021

Nothing says “I didn’t do it” like banning any investigation into whether you did it. — Kevin (@amistakeplusk11) June 18, 2021

How do you know the audit is a sham before it even occurs? — Crazier Joe Davola (@Derek12565) June 19, 2021

So if someone questions the integrity of an election in Colorado, your response will be either “You’re paranoid and a fraud!” or “Trust me, bro.”? — Stranger in a Strange World 🌎🤡 (@WJW440) June 19, 2021

This is not how you win trust. — Merchant of Venice (@MerchantofVen18) June 19, 2021

You’re assuming the conclusion in the premise: that it’s a lie. That is what needs to be examined. You’re either unsmart or deliberately obtuse. Either way, you’re not very clever. Almost everyone knows already Democrats seek to avoid audits because they don’t things coming out. — ℝ𝕠𝕔𝕜𝕖𝕥 (@rdbrewer4) June 19, 2021

Isn’t banning or limiting audits a good way to invite future corruption? — CKatra (@CharlesKatra) June 19, 2021

Tell me you’re guilty without telling me you’re guilty — tinananaj (@sinanaja1) June 18, 2021

How do you know it’s a sham audit before it’s completed?

