https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/19/colorados-secretary-of-state-issues-rule-prohibiting-sham-election-audits-or-fraudits/

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold certainly isn’t going to let her state turn into Maricopa County, and so her office has issued rules prohibiting “sham election audits” in the state. She’s not going to perpetuate The Big Lie, and “fraudits” have no place in Colorado.

We can’t believe she used the word “fraudits.”

How do you know it’s a sham audit before it’s completed?

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...