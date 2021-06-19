https://www.oann.com/cuba-encouraged-by-early-trials-of-homegrown-covid-19-vaccine/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=cuba-encouraged-by-early-trials-of-homegrown-covid-19-vaccine



FILE PHOTO: A nurse shows a dose of the Soberana-02 COVID-19 vaccine to be used in a volunteer as part of Phase III trials of the experimental Cuban vaccine candidate, amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Havana, Cuba, March 31, 2021. Jorge Luis Banos/Pool via REUTERS

June 20, 2021

HAVANA (Reuters) – Cuba’s Soberana 2 vaccine candidate has shown 62% efficacy with just two of its three doses, state-run biopharmaceutical corporation BioCubaFarma said on Saturday, citing preliminary data from late phase trials.

Cuba, which has a decades-old reputed biotech sector, has five vaccine candidates in clinical trials, of which two – Soberana 2 and Abdala – are in late phase trials.

