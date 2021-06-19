https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/19/daily-shows-trevor-noah-stealing-juneteenth-jokes-from-robert-b-reich-now-will-not-be-fact-checked/

Juneteenth is now a national holiday (it’s today) and, as Twitchy pointed out this week, the disingenuous are conflating it with the push against critical race theory in schools. As we reported, proponents of critical race theory were genuinely pissed at Senate Republicans (who voted unanimously for the holiday) for “insulting” them by supporting a federal Juneteenth holiday. Why? Because the talking points had gone out: states that had banned critical race theory had obviously banned the teaching of slavery, and thus emancipation. That line was so weak, Robert B. Reich used it:

So let me get this straight: Juneteenth is now a federal holiday, but laws are being enacted all across the country to keep people from learning about it? — Robert Reich (@RBReich) June 17, 2021

The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah tried to keep the narrative alive by noting the holiday this way:

Happy Juneteenth! The first U.S. holiday that’s illegal to teach about in 15 states. — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) June 19, 2021

The punchline and jokes are so old bro https://t.co/TuKqE8SE7R — Dré4real (@Dr4real1) June 19, 2021

Could we get a fact check please? https://t.co/84XanPbi2n — Literarily Libby (@literarilyl) June 19, 2021

“Hey, it’s comedy! It doesn’t have to be true!” https://t.co/vdvls8p6hJ — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) June 19, 2021

Today in: “Things I Just Made Up” https://t.co/QEHWGa6zbU — I Am Become Rath (@CoolKatCollin) June 19, 2021

This is a lie. A rather big lie. https://t.co/PM8ndVF87l pic.twitter.com/leLHHz9Zzp — Caelestis Ens (@CaelestisEns) June 19, 2021

Sure it is, buddy. Sure it is. https://t.co/NwnYUBr8bK — Bradley R. Mitzelfelt (@bradrmitzelfelt) June 19, 2021

Reminder that Trevor Noah is a liar. https://t.co/je7ZbwB3sa — Gell-Mann Corvaier (@Corvaier) June 19, 2021

Is this true? Are there US states where it is illegal to teach the history of slavery? https://t.co/XjukpMZ6y2 — Jamie Whyte (@_JamieWhyte) June 19, 2021

Of course it isn’t. And of course blue check and lying and Twitter does nothing. https://t.co/SUeLfB09x8 — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) June 19, 2021

Teaching about emancipation is not part of CRT. Nice try. https://t.co/ZZABzX3Pr3 — Hyrules (@HeComeToTown) June 19, 2021

Juneteenth is not Critical Race Theory. I repeat, Juneteenth is not Critical Race Theory. https://t.co/IayBT6LWTO — Welcome to the Twilight Zone (@ElleYoe) June 19, 2021

If you think that CRT means teaching about the history of slavery, then maybe you don’t understand it as well as you pretend to. https://t.co/JCki2BxnQc — Humean Being (@MetaHumean) June 19, 2021

Tell me you don’t understand CRT and Juneteenth without telling me…. https://t.co/66K8s1568t — Josh Butler (@Josh__Butler) June 19, 2021

You should teach us CRT. https://t.co/UrdP68pkyv — Homer (@Spoken_Easy) June 19, 2021

Yet another example of large platforms purposefully conflating Juneteenth with CRT. Starting to seem like it was never about Juneteenth at all… https://t.co/FhQcCu1cDD — Leonydus Johnson (leave/me/alone) (@LeonydusJohnson) June 19, 2021

Idiot thinks banning teaching kids to be racists or oppressed or oppressors is bad. American history is still taught including slavery and what brought it to an end, the civil war/Lincoln. https://t.co/vvnkqqaVrU — Joe (@JoeC1776) June 19, 2021

How do you figure it’s illegal to be taught about when the Civil War is part of being taught in US History classes everywhere? CRT has nothing to do with teaching about how slavery ended via Civil War, 13th amendment, & Emancipation Proclamation. Stop spreading falsehoods. https://t.co/3vxultXziG — Joshua (@AngryWildcat502) June 19, 2021

Some historic misinformation going around on this day and CRT. I notice the MSM fact-checkers are awfully quiet. https://t.co/0SiYbCT62E — David Sharp (@DavidSharp84) June 19, 2021

Obvious falsehood aside, I really wish people who are pushing this point would at least acknowledge that it’s hyperbole. This rhetoric is meant to radicalize people while misleading them entirely. There are no states where teaching about Juneteenth is illegal. Zero. https://t.co/purEMQ3nY2 — Nathan Woundy (@nathandwoundy) June 19, 2021

It’s funny because it’s a lie. https://t.co/oRk8m0EVpn — Joseph Ashby (@JosephAshbyShow) June 19, 2021

Comedy is traditionally funny. https://t.co/QXLLYbXaNn — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 19, 2021

This guy doesn’t just play a dumbass on TV he really is a dumbass. https://t.co/L8TmWrDXXP — Miami Conservative (@MiamiConserv) June 19, 2021

Actual fake news but twitter will let it fly https://t.co/6k9CQEe82O — b (@Bren_404) June 19, 2021

If you’re going to make something up, at least make in funny for a change.

