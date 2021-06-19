https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/19/daily-shows-trevor-noah-stealing-juneteenth-jokes-from-robert-b-reich-now-will-not-be-fact-checked/

Juneteenth is now a national holiday (it’s today) and, as Twitchy pointed out this week, the disingenuous are conflating it with the push against critical race theory in schools. As we reported, proponents of critical race theory were genuinely pissed at Senate Republicans (who voted unanimously for the holiday) for “insulting” them by supporting a federal Juneteenth holiday. Why? Because the talking points had gone out: states that had banned critical race theory had obviously banned the teaching of slavery, and thus emancipation. That line was so weak, Robert B. Reich used it:

The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah tried to keep the narrative alive by noting the holiday this way:

If you’re going to make something up, at least make in funny for a change.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...