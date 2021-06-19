https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2021/06/18/desantis-blasts-biden-harris-for-abdicating-responsibility-at-border-says-cartels-absolutely-eating-their-lunch/

In a Friday interview on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) took President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to task over their handling of the ongoing border crisis.

DeSantis said since meth was coming to rural counties across the country as a result of the open border shows that “cartels are absolutely eating Biden and Harris’ lunch.”

“The sad thing about this is the federal government is just completely abdicated its responsibility,” DeSantis lamented. “We had policies under President Trump that were working. The border was under control, and Biden comes in, and they knowingly revoked all of these policies, knowing what was going to happen, and now they are just showing a callous disregard. And it’s not just those border communities being affected. Obviously, they are. One of the things we’re dealing with in places, particularly some of our rural counties, is the meth. And it’s all coming from across the southern border. The cartels are absolutely eating Biden and Harris’ lunch.”

DeSantis added that Florida having to send law enforcement to the border to help alleviate the situation on Border Patrol is a “sad commentary on the lack of federal leadership.”

“The idea that we’re even having to do this is really a sad commentary on the lack of federal leadership we’re seeing,” he stated.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

