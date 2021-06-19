https://www.dailywire.com/news/driver-opens-fire-on-police-officer-working-juneteenth-parade-report

A man in a car allegedly drove up to a police officer in Michigan who was working a Juneteenth parade and opened fire on the officer.

“Upon investigation, the Flint Police Officer was working a traffic point at the Juneteenth Champions Parade when an individual in a vehicle drove up and shot at the officer,” NBC 25 reported. “The officer returned fire and shot the individual.”

The condition of the suspect was unknown and reports said that the police officer had not been hit. Alleged video of the incident showed a police officer on the ground in the middle of the road immediately following the incident.

[WARNING: Disturbing Content]

This is a developing news story; refresh the page for updates.

