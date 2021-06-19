https://www.dailywire.com/news/education-insanity-top-10-stories-of-the-week-vol-20

Welcome back to Education Insanity, a weekly column updating you on the most insane events taking place in our nation’s schools. Here, we’ll delve into the growing presence of critical race theory, the ideology that claims that America is irredeemably rooted in racism, and “woke” culture.

Let’s get started.

10. NYC Law School Makes ‘Systemic Racism’ Course A Graduation Requirement – Washington Free Beacon

New York City’s Yeshiva University Cardozo School of Law — ranked 53rd in the nation — is mandating that students take a “race and the law” class in order to graduate. In an email to students, the university said that the curriculum shift is “designed to help our students examine and understand racism in the law and throughout the legal system.”

9. Professor Shares HS Students’ Letter On Impact Of CRT Exposure: Felt ‘Like Scum Undeserving Of Living’ – The Daily Wire

A black professor at Columbia University shared a letter from a high school student who described the psychological impacts of being exposed to critical race theory. The letter read in part, “For lack of a better word, those teachings made me feel like horse shit, like worthless scum undeserving of living.”

8. College To Charge Unvaccinated Students $1,500 ‘Health & Safety’ Fee – Campus Reform

Rhodes College plans to charge unvaccinated students $1,500 per semester to allegedly “cover the costs of mandatory testing.” The school has yet to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for all students, staff, and faculty, though it strongly encourages vaccination.

7. Following Financial Scandals, Resignation From BLM, Patrisse Cullors Invited To Give UCLA Commencement Speech – The Daily Caller

Disgraced Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation (BLM) co-founder Patrisse Cullors delivered a University of California, Los Angeles virtual graduation speech. The school praised Cullors — a UCLA alumna and self-described “trained Marxist” — for her years in social justice activism.

6. Stanford Mental Health Workers Say University Counseling Ignores And Intimidates Jews – Washington Free Beacon

Two Stanford University mental health workers allege that the school’s counseling services have created a “hostile environment” for Jews. The duo alleges that the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion committee within the counseling department has failed to address incidents of anti-Semitism on campus.

5. Superintendent Leaked Private Student Information To A Union, Activists Tried To ‘Bury’ And ‘Distract’ – The Daily Wire

A local federation of unions accessed the names and addresses of students in Rhode Island and used the personal information to send mailers to residents encouraging them to vote for a proposal that could put money in union members’ pockets. A town investigation uncovered that the South Kingstown School District superintendent leaked the information to the federation of unions.

4. University of Ottawa Professor: ‘Sex Work’ Is ‘The Best Thing Young People Can Do Early In Their Careers’ – Campus Reform

A University of Ottawa adjunct professor said that “the best thing” that young people can do for their careers is get involved in sex work. “Unpopular opinion: the best thing young people can do early in their careers is do #SexWork on the side because your early career prospects will be unstable, unpredictable, low pay, likely contract work and very much exploitative,” said Professor Naomi Sayers.

3. School Board Removes All Holiday Names From Calendar To Be More ‘Inclusive And Equitable’ – The Daily Caller

A New Jersey school board voted to remove all holiday names from the school calendar in the name of inclusivity. The board opted to replace holiday names with “days off” following alleged feedback from the community. The community has since created a Change.org petition calling for the board and superintendent to resign.

2. North Korean Defector After Attending Ivy League School: Even North Korea Was ‘Not This Nuts’ – The Daily Wire

Yeonmi Park, the famed North Korean defector, said that not even North Korea went to the level of brainwashing she witnessed during her time at Columbia University. In an interview with Fox News, Park said that she was appalled by how much an education costs for what she described as “indoctrination.”

1. Dem Tells High School Grads They’re Entering A World Of ‘Capitalism’ And ‘White Supremacy,’ Encourages Them To Remember ‘Jihad’ And Reject Objectivity – The Daily Wire

A school board member gave a graduation speech in which she told high schoolers that they were entering a world filled with “racism, extreme versions of individualism and capitalism, [and] white supremacy,” and encouraged the mainly-immigrant class to remember their “jihad” and reject the concepts of objectivity and neutrality.

Got tips? Email me here: cclark@dailywire.com

Related: Education Insanity: Top 10 Stories Of The Week (Vol. 19)

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

