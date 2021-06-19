http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/qOCWVl8gWkk/Explicit-sex-guide-Norwegian-public-television-causes-stir.html

Explicit sex guide on Norwegian public television that teaches a range of positions including ‘the squeezing koala’ and ‘spaghetti’ causes a stir in the country

  • Public broadcaster NRK offered a guide of no less than 60 different positions 
  • It includes positions for same-sex couples as well as heterosexual couples 
  • The guide is laid out alongside black and white photographs on NRK’s website  

An explicit sex guide released by Norwegian public television has caused a stir in the country. 

Public broadcaster NRK offered a guide of no less than 60 different positions, with imaginative names including ‘the squeezing koala’ and ‘spaghetti’.

The sex positions include those for same-sex couples as well as heterosexual couples. 

The guide also includes practical positions for people who suffer from a certain condition such as back pain, or for those who are pregnant.  

The spaghetti position.

The squeezing koala position.

The squeezing koala position. All participating couples are just posing rather than actually having sex

The 'missionary' position. The guide is laid out alongside black and white photographs on NRK's website

The ‘missionary’ position. The guide is laid out alongside black and white photographs on NRK’s website

The 'W-stillingen' position. The public broadcaster has received at least 97 complaints since the guide's release

The ‘W-stillingen’ position. The public broadcaster has received at least 97 complaints since the guide’s release

It was pieced together with the advice of midwives, authorized sexologists, doctors and therapists, according to the broadcaster. 

The guide is laid out alongside black and white photographs on NRK’s website.

According to the broadcaster, all of those pictures are couples in real life. All participating couples – who are just posing rather than actually having sex – were provided with psychological support as a precaution.  

The public broadcaster has received at least 97 complaints since the guide’s release, with some arguing that as a public entity, NRK should remain neutral on issues such as sex. 

The 'Loftet' position.

The ‘Loftet’ position. Some people complaining about the guide have argued that as a public entity, NRK should remain neutral on issues such as sex

The 'stolen' position. The sex positions include those for same-sex couples as well as heterosexual couples

The ‘stolen’ position. The sex positions include those for same-sex couples as well as heterosexual couples

The 'klining' position. The guide was pieced together with the advice of midwives, authorized sexologists, doctors and therapists, according to the broadcaster

The ‘klining’ position. The guide was pieced together with the advice of midwives, authorized sexologists, doctors and therapists, according to the broadcaster

Others found the guide to be offensive. 

Speaking to German newspaper Bild, the editor behind the guide, Reidar Kristiansen, said: ‘We are confident that we have assessed everything correctly. That’s why we don’t intend to change anything. 

‘During the preparation, we contacted over 20 experts – sexologists, psychologists and therapists. 

‘Everyone thinks the guide is useful and important.’

He continued that support has been ‘overwhelmingly positive’ and  850,000 users viewed the online guide within the first five days of it being released. 

From stolen to fartsdumpen, some of the strangest names in Norwegian of the sex positions

Misjonær

Tronekysset

69

Klining

Hundestillingen (doggy)

Klemmende koala

Tatt på si

Stolen

Onani onana

Fartsdumpen

Flamingo

Labbetuss

Skje

Omvendt skje

Frosken

Skulderstående

Tiger

Spagaten

Liggende tiger

Lykkehjulet

Trillebår

Sidespagaten

69 med en vri

Origami

Hæla i taket

Stående munnfull

Silkeorm

Stående hund

Benpress

Stump mot stump

W-stillingen

Liggende munnfull

Monarken

Rimming

Oralakrobatikk

Kosestund

Ta på meg

Pinnen

Sett deg ned!

Rumpekos

Krysset

To fisker

Saksa

Bekkenløft

Villand

Frieriet

På fanget

Ha det gøy

Buffeten

Travende rytter

Rytter på kanten

Hode til tå

Rytter i galopp

Rett opp og ned

Klassisk ridestilling

Bro

Løftet

 

