We’ve already had a loser tweet from Trevor Noah of “The Daily Show,” but this is better. As Twitchy reported earlier, California is set to spend $500 million this year clearing 33 million acres of forests to prevent wildfires. As with so many things, President Trump was right at the time, but it was all a joke to late-night TV writers. Here’s a flashback to CBS’s James Corden ridiculing Trump for suggesting that California rake its forest beds. Of course, the audience laughs, because they’re trained seals.

And journalists and late-night comics ridiculed him for all of it just because he was Trump.

