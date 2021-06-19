https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/19/flashback-heres-james-corden-ridiculing-donald-trumps-suggestion-that-california-rake-its-forests/

We’ve already had a loser tweet from Trevor Noah of “The Daily Show,” but this is better. As Twitchy reported earlier, California is set to spend $500 million this year clearing 33 million acres of forests to prevent wildfires. As with so many things, President Trump was right at the time, but it was all a joke to late-night TV writers. Here’s a flashback to CBS’s James Corden ridiculing Trump for suggesting that California rake its forest beds. Of course, the audience laughs, because they’re trained seals.

“Now, California is putting Trump’s plan into practice statewide as groups of 12-person crews set about a $500 million effort to thin the state’s forests with controlled burns and sweeping the forest floors of pines, redwoods and firs…” https://t.co/xHCocBVJhe pic.twitter.com/i7T5LbbAcB — Dan Scavino🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) June 19, 2021

They really need to start learning how things work before they insult and make themselves look stupid 6 months later on the regular. pic.twitter.com/BLcJxafpt9 — IsItDebunked Ltd. (@IsItDebunkedTM) June 19, 2021

The truth shall set you free… — 🔥Michael The Archangel🔥 (@MichArcangelo) June 19, 2021

Yet another conspiracy theory turned fact…. — JVick24 (@vick2424) June 19, 2021

Thank goodness Trump pushed this plan – I’m so sick of seeing California burn — Susan Ziada (@suzziQ33) June 19, 2021

The Trump was right jar is already too full. — The Swerve Inked (@SwerveInked) June 19, 2021

We need all and every plan President Trump came up with back in order immediately — Ms Pretty (@pretty7159) June 19, 2021

That’s what we do in Australia!! Our indigenous have been doing it for thousands of years. Makes sense doesn’t it. — 🇦🇺Ren Twigden 🇦🇺 (@TwigdenRen) June 19, 2021

It’s a good thing. — SMM (@Hilltop1975) June 19, 2021

He was so close to getting it — Jonathan Falcon (@JonathanFalcons) June 19, 2021

Maybe someday they’ll listen to Trump — Angelica 💜 (@Thezoohouse_2) June 19, 2021

As someone from the UK can I just say how sorry and grateful we are for you guys taking James? — Robert’); DROP TABLE Students; (@drop_robert) June 19, 2021

Fire “season” has started early, too bad #RecallGavinNewsom didn’t implement “his” plan earlier — 🇺🇸FedUp🇺🇸 (@FedUp2022CA) June 19, 2021

Mocking jackasses—-too stupid to recognize simple solutions. — Shannon Lewis 🇺🇸 (@Shannon49165797) June 19, 2021

Yet another thing that Trump was right about. — Deplorable_Cult45_Member (@Cult45_member) June 19, 2021

What an absolute DF. That idiot obviously has/had NO CLUE what a forest raker is. pic.twitter.com/BdmCHnuLoY — L (@highground81) June 19, 2021

Trump was right. About everything — Silence Do Good, Esq. ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ (@VISuperBowls) June 19, 2021

And journalists and late-night comics ridiculed him for all of it just because he was Trump.

‘Better late than never’: Looks like Calif. officials are finally taking Trump’s advice on forest management https://t.co/pc8WuNSov0 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 19, 2021

