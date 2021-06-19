https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/19/flashback-heres-james-corden-ridiculing-donald-trumps-suggestion-that-california-rake-its-forests/
We’ve already had a loser tweet from Trevor Noah of “The Daily Show,” but this is better. As Twitchy reported earlier, California is set to spend $500 million this year clearing 33 million acres of forests to prevent wildfires. As with so many things, President Trump was right at the time, but it was all a joke to late-night TV writers. Here’s a flashback to CBS’s James Corden ridiculing Trump for suggesting that California rake its forest beds. Of course, the audience laughs, because they’re trained seals.
“Now, California is putting Trump’s plan into practice statewide as groups of 12-person crews set about a $500 million effort to thin the state’s forests with controlled burns and sweeping the forest floors of pines, redwoods and firs…” https://t.co/xHCocBVJhe pic.twitter.com/i7T5LbbAcB
— Dan Scavino🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) June 19, 2021
They really need to start learning how things work before they insult and make themselves look stupid 6 months later on the regular. pic.twitter.com/BLcJxafpt9
— IsItDebunked Ltd. (@IsItDebunkedTM) June 19, 2021
The truth shall set you free…
— 🔥Michael The Archangel🔥 (@MichArcangelo) June 19, 2021
Yet another conspiracy theory turned fact….
— JVick24 (@vick2424) June 19, 2021
Thank goodness Trump pushed this plan – I’m so sick of seeing California burn
— Susan Ziada (@suzziQ33) June 19, 2021
The Trump was right jar is already too full.
— The Swerve Inked (@SwerveInked) June 19, 2021
We need all and every plan President Trump came up with back in order immediately
— Ms Pretty (@pretty7159) June 19, 2021
That’s what we do in Australia!! Our indigenous have been doing it for thousands of years. Makes sense doesn’t it.
— 🇦🇺Ren Twigden 🇦🇺 (@TwigdenRen) June 19, 2021
It’s a good thing.
— SMM (@Hilltop1975) June 19, 2021
He was so close to getting it
— Jonathan Falcon (@JonathanFalcons) June 19, 2021
Maybe someday they’ll listen to Trump
— Angelica 💜 (@Thezoohouse_2) June 19, 2021
As someone from the UK can I just say how sorry and grateful we are for you guys taking James?
— Robert’); DROP TABLE Students; (@drop_robert) June 19, 2021
Fire “season” has started early, too bad #RecallGavinNewsom didn’t implement “his” plan earlier
— 🇺🇸FedUp🇺🇸 (@FedUp2022CA) June 19, 2021
Mocking jackasses—-too stupid to recognize simple solutions.
— Shannon Lewis 🇺🇸 (@Shannon49165797) June 19, 2021
Yet another thing that Trump was right about.
— Deplorable_Cult45_Member (@Cult45_member) June 19, 2021
What an absolute DF. That idiot obviously has/had NO CLUE what a forest raker is. pic.twitter.com/BdmCHnuLoY
— L (@highground81) June 19, 2021
Trump was right. About everything
— Silence Do Good, Esq. ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ (@VISuperBowls) June 19, 2021
And journalists and late-night comics ridiculed him for all of it just because he was Trump.
