https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/19/florida-man-faces-felony-charges-after-doing-a-burnout-with-his-pickup-on-a-pride-painted-intersection/

“Nice try,” tweeted New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio after someone splashed red paint on his beloved Black Lives Matter mural on Fifth Avenue in front of Trump Tower;  de Blasio had a street crew out in a matter of hours repainting it.

Was it just vandalism, or a hate crime? And is it a felony to do a burnout with your truck on an intersection painted in rainbow colors for Pride Month? Authorities in Florida apparently think so.

Jake Dima reports for the Washington Free Beacon:

Alexander Jerich turned himself in and is now facing criminal mischief, reckless driving, and evidence of prejudice, which makes the offenses felony, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by the Washington Examiner. Law enforcement said the 20-year-old was seen in video footage on Monday skidding over the rainbow pavement and leaving black tire marks on his way to a “President Trump Birthday Rally” in the area.

Two days prior to the alleged crime, city officials unveiled the rainbow road, which cost local government upward of $16,000, following a ribbon-cutting ceremony, police said. The display consists of 11 colors, including black and brown, which symbolize people of color, in addition to light blue and pink, the colors that resonate with transgender people.

Ah, evidence of prejudice.

Here’s video from the car behind Jerich:

That was a dumb idea, but a felony?

Yep … New York City is dropping charges against hundreds of people arrested for looting during Black Lives Matter riots last year.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...