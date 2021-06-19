https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/19/florida-man-faces-felony-charges-after-doing-a-burnout-with-his-pickup-on-a-pride-painted-intersection/

“Nice try,” tweeted New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio after someone splashed red paint on his beloved Black Lives Matter mural on Fifth Avenue in front of Trump Tower; de Blasio had a street crew out in a matter of hours repainting it.

Was it just vandalism, or a hate crime? And is it a felony to do a burnout with your truck on an intersection painted in rainbow colors for Pride Month? Authorities in Florida apparently think so.

A Florida man was arrested and slapped with felony charges on Thursday after he allegedly did a burnout with his pickup truck over a Delray Beach intersection that was painted in honor of Pride Month.https://t.co/TlQjWTHHge — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) June 18, 2021

Jake Dima reports for the Washington Free Beacon:

Alexander Jerich turned himself in and is now facing criminal mischief, reckless driving, and evidence of prejudice, which makes the offenses felony, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by the Washington Examiner. Law enforcement said the 20-year-old was seen in video footage on Monday skidding over the rainbow pavement and leaving black tire marks on his way to a “President Trump Birthday Rally” in the area. … Two days prior to the alleged crime, city officials unveiled the rainbow road, which cost local government upward of $16,000, following a ribbon-cutting ceremony, police said. The display consists of 11 colors, including black and brown, which symbolize people of color, in addition to light blue and pink, the colors that resonate with transgender people.

Ah, evidence of prejudice.

Here’s video from the car behind Jerich:

WATCH: A man was arrested after he was caught on camera doing what appeared to be an intentional “burnout” with his vehicle over the LGBTQ pride crosswalk in Delray Beach, causing significant damage to the streetscape painting. Read more: https://t.co/yuBY86LOXR pic.twitter.com/PrmKmOJjKS — WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) June 18, 2021

That was a dumb idea, but a felony?

Felony👌🏼😂 — Bee Gee 🇺🇸 (@airwest007) June 18, 2021

…so we’re just tossing “felonies” around all willy-nilly? — HispanoChucky (@HispanoChucky) June 19, 2021

Felony for a burnout? — rafael torrens iii (@Rafael_T) June 18, 2021

Can we get a legal expert to explain this? Why is breaking a traffic law a felony? — Anarchrist (@Anarchrist5) June 19, 2021

Felony for desecrating an idol of the new state religion. — James Rustle (@JamesRustle20) June 19, 2021

So basically burning your tires out on an American flag would be a misdemeanor then, but doing it on a pride flag or any other approved flags, that’s a felony? Kind of like rioting while conservative is a felony but rioting while liberal is nothing — Leo Izmir (@_LeoIzmir) June 19, 2021

Felony? For what, endangerment of egos. — RWNJ (@rwnj4ever) June 18, 2021

Intersectional — Charles Lee (@Charles29680955) June 19, 2021

You can learn a lot about a culture based on what it holds sacred. — Kruger Dunning 🇨🇦♥️🇺🇸 (@FinniCat5k) June 18, 2021

This is the kind of case that could lead to the hate crime law being overturned. — DarthFuffy 🇺🇸🇬🇧🇮🇱 (@dwayne_63) June 19, 2021

Why would you spend $16k to paint a design on a road? — Sarah (@SarahDi1010) June 19, 2021

As I always say, there are no true atheists, only people who aren’t honest about what they worship. Guess we’ve found the West’s new blasphemy laws. — Geirmund Hel-Hide™ (@CopyOfOne) June 19, 2021

The man was obviously not fully red-pilled: he may have taken leftists at their word when they spoke of “tolerance”. You disrespect the rainbow flag, and you get the iron fist. — Daniel Povey (@dpovey1) June 19, 2021

Wonder what burning the Star & Stripes gets these days? — SoCal Fantasy (@SoCal_Fantasy) June 19, 2021

Remember, if you burn an American flag, it’s freedom of speech but not this. — Elect Kay (@ElectKayy) June 19, 2021

Was anyone prosecuted for tearing down statues of the founders? — Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) June 19, 2021

Felony. Wow. That’s like robbing a bank or homicide. Drunk driving is a misdemeanor not a felony. — Dain Ehring (@EhringDain) June 19, 2021

That was not a felony. There needs to be accountability for political targeting. — me the person (@me_the_person) June 19, 2021

The real crime is having a city pay $16,000 to paint an intersection. — Melissa (@tchangel) June 19, 2021

Meanwhile https://t.co/mlCiT24x92 — MagicSam (aka Fultz Force Five & Fat Jimmy) (@jj4t12win10) June 19, 2021

Yep … New York City is dropping charges against hundreds of people arrested for looting during Black Lives Matter riots last year.

