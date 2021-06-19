https://conservativebrief.com/ethics-chief-43126/



President Obama’s former ethic’s chief rankled some feathers on the Democrat side when he went off on Joe Biden for some of his hired.

Walter Shaub, who led the Office of Government Ethics from 2013 to 2017 under former President Obama, took to Twitter to express his fury with Biden for going against, what he said were, ethic guidelines.

“I’m sorry, I know some folks don’t like hearing any criticism of him. But this royally sucks. I’m disgusted. A lot of us worked hard to tee him up to restore ethics to government and believed the promises. This is a real ‘f— you’ to us—and government ethics,” he said.

He was responding to the fact that many of Biden’s top aides’ children, siblings and spouses have gotten office jobs.

“Pathetic!” he said of those who were defending the Biden officials. “The responses from people who spent 4 years complaining the other side was putting party over country are pathetic. They sound just like MAGAs. The jobs went to privileged kiddos with mommies & daddies who cozied up to POTUS. Nepotism is illegal.”

Many of Biden’s top aides have secured nice cushy jobs for their family members. Some of whom are to Secretary of State Tony Blinken, national security adviser Jake Sullivan and White House press secretary Jen Psaki who all have members of their families currently employed by the government.

“EVEN THE F-ING HEAD OF PRESIDENTIAL PERSONNEL, WHO IS SUPPOSED TO BE KEEPING THEM HONEST, HAS A CHILD WHO’S A RECENT COLLEGE GRAD WORKING IN THE ADMINISTRATION. AND THE SPOUSE OF THE WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF, FOR CRYING OUT LOUD. This is ridiculous. What a f—ing failure,” he said.

“I’m the stupid moron who fell for his false promises. I wasn’t naive enough to think he’d be a transformative president. He told us he’d be plain vanilla. But I thought there was momentum behind his ethics promises. Boy was I stupid,” he said.

The New York Post reported.

JJ Ricchetti, son of White House counselor Steve Ricchetti and a 2020 college grad, recently got a job at the Treasury Department. Ricchetti’s daughter, Shannon Ricchetti, also in her 20s, works in the office of the White House social secretary. The elder Ricchetti’s brother runs a DC consulting firm, also drawing other ethics concerns.

White House deputy chief of staff Bruce Reed, another longtime Biden aide, has a daughter, Julia Reed, who works in the West Wing as Biden’s scheduler.

Most executive branch appointments are handled by the White House Office of Presidential Personnel, which is led by Cathy Russell, whose daughter Sarah Donilon, a 2019 college grad, works at the White House National Security Council. A White House official anonymously told the Washington Post that Russell does not influence NSC hiring. Russell’s brother-in-law Mike Donilon is a senior adviser to Biden and is widely regarded as a powerful influence on the president.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki’s sister, Stephanie Psaki, works at the Department of Health and Human Services as a senior adviser.

Shaub, who is now in charge of the Ethics and Accountability Initiative at the Project on Government Oversight, said that his issues with the Biden team went beyond simple nepotism.

“We’ve got a Raytheon board member leading DOD. We’ve got private equity fund people in the WH and at State. You’ve got corporate execs and big firm lawyers who represent corporations throughout. And personnel is policy,” he said.

“But authoritarianism & corruption go hand in hand. If we don’t clean up govt, we’re setting the table for the next authoritarian. Speaking of which, Biden’s administration is fighting tooth & nail to stop Congressional oversight—not just of this admin but of the Trump admin too!”

