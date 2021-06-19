https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/george-soros-interested-funding-reparations-program-los-angeles-according-report/

Controversial far-left financier George Soros is interested in helping to fund a reparations program in Los Angeles, according to the city’s mayor, Eric Garcetti.

The mayor announced on Friday that they have formed an L.A. Reparations Advisory Commission, and, according to a report from the Los Angeles Times, said that Soros’ Open Society Foundations had expressed interest in helping to fund their plan for a “pilot reparations program targeted at a cohort of Black Angelenos.”

“Garcetti said the L.A. advisory commission will not look at ‘all racism’ but will ‘look specifically at reparations around where laws held back’ Black Angelenos’ ability to build wealth,” the LA Times report states.

Garcetti told the paper that he also hoped corporations and banks would participate “to begin to make some amends and to push this movement forward.”

However, it would not be considered a way for institutions to “buy forgiveness but to reckon with a complicity that we saw in American capitalism, slavery and post-slavery racism,” Garcetti said.

Garcetti also announced the creation of the National Coalition of Mayors Organized for Reparations and Equity. Which includes eleven mayors from cities including Denver, Austin, Texas, St. Paul, Minn., and Sacramento.

There is currently a battle over whether all black people should be eligible for the liberal city’s reparations program, or just descendants of slaves.

