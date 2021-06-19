http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/sTmWu4e2JH8/

On Friday’s broadcast of FNC’s “Hannity,” Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) defended the GOP’s stance on borders and slammed Democrats for deeming it as racist.

“It’s ridiculous,” he said. “I mean, exactly as the AG Brnovich was talking about, they wouldn’t even get a participation trophy. The closest thing she’s come to our southern border is the Texas roadhouse in Washington, D.C. We have a real crisis going on and it’s not the fact that we’re xenophobic, when we don’t want people immigrating here to America. It’s the fact that there are paramilitary operations in the form of cartels who are capable of defeating, as we saw in 2019, defeating the Mexican army whenever they choose, who are able to transport thousands of people into our country at will.”

“Imagine they started becoming malevolent and not just someone who were just trying to make a quick buck,” Cawthorn continued. “We’ve seen they’ve already tried to transport many people who are on terror watch lists across the southern border. This is a question of national security, not of xenophobia. I’m telling you, it’s disgusting the way that the left is trying to take this narrative, trying to paint Republicans as racists. No, we just want our children to be safe. We want our country to be secure and we want to have actual borders.”

