The Supreme Court dealt another blow to efforts to roll back the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, earlier this week by ruling against hearing a lawsuit from several states challenging the mandate provision of the law because those states did not have standing. During an appearance on Mobile, AL radio’s FM Talk 106.5, Rep. Barry Moore (R-AL) said he was “disappointed” in the ruling but argued it would be up to a GOP-led Congress to repeal the 2010 law.

“Obviously, I’m disappointed,” he said. “I think it’s interesting you have to fine somebody if you don’t buy health care from the government. It’s certainly disappointing the American citizens have been put in this position. And you know, the fact that the court said we have no standing — I think there were a number of states, maybe 18 states — Alabama was one of them. You would think that the states have standing in the courts. It’s the same with contesting the election, though. A lot of times, the Supreme Court doesn’t give standing, and I’m disappointed, obviously, with the ruling.”

“That’s exactly right,” Moore said about a repeal having to be done through the legislative process. “I was just telling my staff. They were notifying me the courts told us we didn’t have standing. My comment was, ‘Well, I guess it’s going to be up to the legislative branch of the government to fix this issue. Obviously, it is going to be an uphill battle the next few years, but if we can get a majority, it is going to be in the crosshairs. As a party, we promised to repeal it. We need to repeal it.”

