https://trendingpolitics.com/hes-a-fing-failure-top-obama-ethics-official-flips-script-unleashes-on-joe-biden-in-epic-rant-crugg/

Former ethics official for President Barack Obama, Walter Shaub went on one of the most extreme rants we have ever seen against President Joe Biden for his massive failures as president.

The comments from Shaub, the former director of the Office of Government Ethics, came in response to a report from the Washington Post about how Biden’s aids have received “coveted jobs” in his administration.

“I’m sorry, I know some folks don’t like hearing any criticism of him. But this royally sucks,” Shaub tweeted. “I’m disgusted. A lot of us worked hard to tee him up to restore ethics to government and believed the promises. This is a a real ‘f— you’ to us—and government ethics.”

“Pathetic!” Shaub added. “The responses from people who spent 4 years complaining the other side was putting party over country are pathetic. They sound just like MAGAs. The jobs went to privileged kiddos with mommies & daddies who cozied up to POTUS. Nepotism is illegal.”

Pathetic! The responses from people who spent 4 years complaining the other side was putting party over country are pathetic. They sound just like MAGAs. The jobs went to privileged kiddos with mommies & daddies who cozied up to POTUS. Nepotism is illegal. https://t.co/LumH4uSzSt — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) June 18, 2021

“EVEN THE F-ING HEAD OF PRESIDENTIAL PERSONNEL, WHO IS SUPPOSED TO BE KEEPING THEM HONEST, HAS A CHILD WHO’S A RECENT COLLEGE GRAD WORKING IN THE ADMINISTRATION,” Shaub unleashed. “AND THE SPOUSE OF THE WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF, FOR CRYING OUT LOUD. This is ridiculous. What a f—ing failure.”

“When little problems like this, which are so damn easy to avoid, crop up, it’s a sign of much bigger rot. Because if you can’t even do the easy things, you sure as hell can’t do the hard things,” he added. “The White House’s defense that they had the minimum qualifications is total BS. The issue isn’t whether they were qualified (some weren’t). It’s that a WH that promised diversity is giving these privileged white kids with connected mommies and daddies prime jobs over others!”

“And all the whataboutism from tweeps defending this total BS is just giving fuel to the next corrupt authoritarian like Trump who wins the White House to say ‘if even Biden was fine with nepotism in his administration, I can do anything,’” Shaub continued. “So what if WH claims the parents weren’t involved. I’m sure some wink-nudged this. But I’m even more sure they didn’t HAVE TO be. The head of Presidential Personnel knew the score. If you believe this is a coincidence, I have a bridge to sell you. I have 3 bridges to sell you.”

“Do I sound bitter? HELL, YEAH, I’M BITTER! I’m the stupid moron who fell for his false promises. I wasn’t naïve enough to think he’d be a transformative president. He told us he’d be plain vanilla. But I thought there was momentum behind his ethics promises. Boy was I stupid,” he added. “Take his much touted ‘golden parachute payment’ ban. Exciting, right? Turns out, it only applies if the payment is expressly for going into the UNITED STATES government. If the payor says ‘I’m giving this to you because you’re going into govt,’ they can keep it!”

“In two decades of govt ethics, I’ve only ONCE seen a payment for going in to the U.S. govt. But I’ve seen plenty offered for going into govt. And the people who drafted this sham prohibition new [sic] no one would ever offer a payment expressly for going into the U.S. govt,” he continued. “And it only bans CASH or something substituting for an agreed upon payment. It does NOT ban an employer saying, ‘we normally make folks forfeit unvested stock options, but we’ll let you keep your millions in options because you’re going in the US govt.’ THAT’S ALLOWED!”

“Or how about this? Biden’s ethics pledge bans appointees working on matters involving former employers and clients. This month, the administration quietly issued guidance saying it doesn’t apply to clients that paid for speeches!!!! Yellen, for instance, made $7 million that way,” he went on to say. “The guidance also quietly said it doesn’t apply if a news channel paid you to appear on TV. You can work directly with them. But remember how made we were when the Trump admin gave waivers to former Fox News personalities? Welp, here we go again.”

“And I don’t love having a milk lobbyist running USDA or a ‘strategic advisor’ (i.e., shadow lobbyist) running the State Department. Or the brother of Biden’s top WH advisor lobbying the Executive Office of the President through a firm the Biden appointee founded,” Shaub added. “I miss the days when Obama appointed Norm Eisen to be his ethics Czar. Biden chose not to do that. Surely, he could have found someone like Norm–only this time maybe someone not white and male for a change–to champion ethics in this admin. But here we are with problems already.”

“We’ve got a Raytheon board member leading DOD. We’ve got private equity fund people in the WH and at State,” he said. “You’ve got corporate execs and big firm lawyers who represent corporations throughout. And personnel is policy.”

What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments below!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

