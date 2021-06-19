https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/disgusted-obama-ethics-chief-blasts-biden-admins-corrupt-hiring-practices/

Former Director of the Office of Government Ethics under Obama, Walter Shaub, blasted the Biden administration’s corrupt hiring process.

From Just The News:

Walter Shaub, the former director of the Office of Government Ethics under the Obama-Biden administration and a frequent critic of President Trump, often appearing on CNN, said on Friday that the Biden administration is sending a “f— you” to ethics experts by hiring so many relatives of top White House officials.

Shaub took to Twitter to expose the corruption in the Biden administration.

Walter Shaub called it “a real f*ck you” to those that voted for Biden.

Shaub exposed that jobs in the administration went to the kids of people who cozied up to Joe Biden.

He then unloaded on Biden — pointing out that he was breaking his own ethics pledge.

