Former Director of the Office of Government Ethics under Obama, Walter Shaub, blasted the Biden administration’s corrupt hiring process.

From Just The News:

Walter Shaub, the former director of the Office of Government Ethics under the Obama-Biden administration and a frequent critic of President Trump, often appearing on CNN, said on Friday that the Biden administration is sending a “f— you” to ethics experts by hiring so many relatives of top White House officials.

Shaub took to Twitter to expose the corruption in the Biden administration.

Walter Shaub called it “a real f*ck you” to those that voted for Biden.

I’m sorry, I know some folks don’t like hearing any criticism of him. But this royally sucks. I’m disgusted. A lot of us worked hard to tee him up to restore ethics to government and believed the promises. This is a a real “fuck you” to us—and government ethics. https://t.co/NRuc7hpOHi — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) June 18, 2021

Shaub exposed that jobs in the administration went to the kids of people who cozied up to Joe Biden.

EVEN THE F-ING HEAD OF PRESIDENTIAL PERSONNEL, WHO IS SUPPOSED TO BE KEEPING THEM HONEST, HAS A CHILD WHO’S A RECENT COLLEGE GRAD WORKING IN THE ADMINISTRATION. AND THE SPOUSE OF THE WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF, FOR CRYING OUT LOUD. This is ridiculous. What a fucking failure. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) June 18, 2021

The White House’s defense that they had the minimum qualifications is total BS. The issue isn’t whether they were qualified (some weren’t). It’s that a WH that promised diversity is giving these privileged white kids with connected mommies and daddies prime jobs over others! — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) June 18, 2021

He then unloaded on Biden — pointing out that he was breaking his own ethics pledge.

Do I sound bitter? HELL, YEAH, I’M BITTER! I’m the stupid moron who fell for his false promises. I wasn’t naive enough to think he’d be a transformative president. He told us he’d be plain vanilla. But I thought there was momentum behind his ethics promises. Boy was I stupid. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) June 18, 2021

In two decades of govt ethics, I’ve only ONCE seen a payment for going in to the U.S. govt. But I’ve seen plenty offered for going into govt. And the people who drafted this sham prohibition new no one would ever offer a payment expressly for going into the U.S. govt. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) June 18, 2021

Or howabout this? Biden’s ethics pledge bans appointees working on matters involving former employers and clients. This month, the administration quietly issued guidance saying it doesn’t apply to clients that paid for speeches!!!! Yellen, for instance, made $7 million that way. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) June 18, 2021

And I don’t love having a milk lobbyist running USDA or a “strategic advisor” (i.e., shadow lobbyist) running the State Department. Or the brother of Biden’s top WH advisor lobbying the Executive Office of the President through a firm the Biden appointee founded. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) June 18, 2021

We’ve got a Raytheon board member leading DOD. We’ve got private equity fund people in the WH and at State. You’ve got corporate execs and big firm lawyers who represent corporations throughout. And personnel is policy. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) June 18, 2021

