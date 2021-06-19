https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/06/19/is-pennsylvania-on-the-verge-of-forensic-election-audit-n1455822

Pennsylvania state Senator Dave Argall, who chairs the committee in charge of overseeing elections, told the Pennsylvania Capital-Star that a forensic audit was a “very real possibility.”

“There are a lot of things under consideration right now, and I told them to check back in a week or two and we hope to have some more detail,” Argall said regarding a meeting he had with activists who support the audit on Wednesday.

President Trump called out Argall and other state senators by name in a statement earlier this week. “Why is State Senator Jake Corman of Pennsylvania fighting so hard that there not be a Forensic Audit of the 2020 Presidential Election Scam?” Trump asked in a statement. “Corman is fighting as though he were a Radical Left Democrat, saying that a Forensic Audit of Pennsylvania not take place. Why is Senator David Argall playing the same game? Are they stupid, corrupt, or naive? What is going on?”

“Other State Senators want this Forensic Audit to take place—immediately,” Trump continued. “I feel certain that if Corman continues along this path of resistance, with its lack of transparency, he will be primaried and lose by big numbers. What went on in Philadelphia and other areas of the State must be properly and legally exposed. If it is not, just like with open Borders, we won’t have a Country anymore!”

A small delegation of Pennsylvania lawmakers observed the Arizona audit earlier this month.

President Trump and his campaign have long alleged irregularities and fraud in battleground states where election laws were violated. These allegations have been loudly dismissed by the media. But on Friday, massive election integrity issues in Atlanta were witnessed and documented by a contractor hired by the Georgia secretary of state, including “the double-counting of votes, insecure storage of ballots, possible violations of voter privacy, the mysterious removal of election materials at a vote collection warehouse, and the suspicious movement of ‘too many’ ballots on Election Day.” Despite this, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who likely knew of these claims, maintained that Georgia “had safe, secure, honest elections.”

Hypothetically speaking, if the Maricopa County, Ariz., audit and the Fulton County, Ga., audit both found enough fraud to change the results in those states, Joe Biden’s tally in the Electoral College would shrink to 279, and Trump’s Electoral College vote count would be 259—which would still not be enough to alter the results of the election. If a forensic audit finds results-changing fraud in Pennsylvania, which the Trump campaign alleges happened, that would mean that Trump’s true Electoral College vote total in 2020 would have been 279, to Joe Biden’s 259.

According to the state-certified results, Joe Biden won the state by 80,555 out of the 6,835,903 ballots cast between Biden and Trump

Argall acknowledged that the audit will not be able to change the results of the election. “The Electoral College has spoken. You know the president has been sworn in. I understand that’s a reality,” he said Friday during a live event on Spotlight PA’s Capitol Live.

When asked if he thought the election was fair and secure, Argall said “Can’t we do the audit, and answer that, so that we all have a final answer?”

“So is that a yes or a no?” the interviewer replied.

“That’s—let’s do the audit and find out.”

