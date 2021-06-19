https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/19/isnt-ready-for-primetime-desantis-challenger-nikki-fried-embarrasses-herself-during-interview-with-cnns-poppy-harlow/

If Nikki Fried thinks she has a shot at challenging Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2022, she’s going to have to up her game because quite frankly, this is “EMBARRASSING.”

But what’s even better is that it’s CNN taking “her to task” and speaking the truth about DeSantis leadership during the pandemic.

Have a watch:

“The data backs it up,” Poppy Harlow explains to the woman who wants to be governor on Florida’s economic resurgence after opening up:

And it’s “so bad for @NikkiFried, she’s lost CNN.” Did she really think she could go after DeSantis on nursing homes?!?

She botched this final question, too, and got called out for whining about not having a national platform after conducting an interview on CNN for almost 10 minutes:

At this rate, she won’t even beat Charlie Crist in the primary, let alone DeSantis in November.

