https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/19/joy-reid-wishes-happy-juneteenth-to-everybody-except-people-like-hillary-clinton-stacey-abrams/

Earlier this week President Biden signed a bill declaring Juneteenth to be a federal holiday.

MSNBC’s Joy Reid acknowledged the holiday this way:

Happy Juneteenth!!! — but only to those who believe everyone; Black, white brown, Asian or indigenous, has the right to vote, and that the results of an election should be respected. The rest of y’all should just consider today Saturday. Looking at you, @GOP. Be blessed. pic.twitter.com/6yWf6JLxKt — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) June 19, 2021

Happy Juneteenth to everybody except those who don’t respect election results? Oh my…

Unnecessary Juneteenth shade thrown at Stacey Abrams here. https://t.co/QHHsH2SVmF — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 19, 2021

Why all the shade being thrown at Stacey Abrams? — K Blank (@kjblank80) June 19, 2021

Sorry MS Abrams… — counselor (@yourknucklehead) June 19, 2021

When did Stacy Abrams join the GOP? — FloridaDad_Disinterested! (@FloridadadD) June 19, 2021

Why you gotta drag Stacy Abrams like that? — RamboSlambo (@juan_tlopez) June 19, 2021

Why did you have to take a dig at Stacey Abrams? — Darrell West (@darrellpwest) June 19, 2021

And not just Abrams:

Damn the shade thrown at Hilary and Stacey Abrams in this tweet is pic.twitter.com/p4oYieHfYK — Tripp (@cbomar_3) June 19, 2021

Daaaamn throwing shade at Hillary and Stacey Abrams! — The Master CarD (@TheMasterCarD1) June 19, 2021

Reid obviously only meant Republicans who don’t automatically respect the results of an election, or she simply chooses to ignore reality:

Hillary tells @karaswisher “So there is an air of illegitimacy that surrounds Trump’s presidency, and that just infuriates them….Because I was the candidate that they basically stole an election from.” https://t.co/NovSU9xxyo — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) October 26, 2020

At the #NANCONV2019, @staceyabrams says of her 2018 loss: “We won” “We had this little election back in 2018. And despite the final tally and the inauguration and the situation we find ourselves in, I do have very affirmative statement to make. We won.” pic.twitter.com/8FED6azZmr — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 3, 2019

The Left’s efforts to pretend Democrats don’t question the results of elections are nothing short of laughable, but not very surprising.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

