Earlier this week President Biden signed a bill declaring Juneteenth to be a federal holiday.

MSNBC’s Joy Reid acknowledged the holiday this way:

Happy Juneteenth to everybody except those who don’t respect election results? Oh my…

And not just Abrams:

Reid obviously only meant Republicans who don’t automatically respect the results of an election, or she simply chooses to ignore reality:

The Left’s efforts to pretend Democrats don’t question the results of elections are nothing short of laughable, but not very surprising.

