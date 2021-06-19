https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/19/lol-cnns-chris-cuomo-and-don-lemon-have-a-new-podcast-that-values-open-fearless-conversation/

We actually might listen to Chris Cuomo’s and Don Lemon’s new podcast if it were all about Lemon theorizing about a passenger jet being sucked into a black hole. Cuomo and Lemon, two of the most dishonest men on TV, promised “open, fearless conversation” on their new podcast, as long as no one brings up Andrew Cuomo or the nursing home scandal or the sexual harassment allegations.

We guess if all of your TV viewers have disappeared, you go looking for them elsewhere.

We guess they got the idea by their ratings tanking that people wanted even more of them. We wonder how Hillary’s podcast is going. Or Alyssa Milano’s. How about Joe Biden’s?

