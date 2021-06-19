https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/19/lol-cnns-chris-cuomo-and-don-lemon-have-a-new-podcast-that-values-open-fearless-conversation/

We actually might listen to Chris Cuomo’s and Don Lemon’s new podcast if it were all about Lemon theorizing about a passenger jet being sucked into a black hole. Cuomo and Lemon, two of the most dishonest men on TV, promised “open, fearless conversation” on their new podcast, as long as no one brings up Andrew Cuomo or the nursing home scandal or the sexual harassment allegations.

“I’m going to send you a bill for my therapy session, sir.” – Don Lemon@ChrisCuomo and @DonLemon value open, fearless conversation and that’s what you’ll get in their new podcast, The Handoff. Subscribe and listen exclusively on @ApplePodcasts. https://t.co/YpW1rPCzYd pic.twitter.com/JywC1Admlt — CNN (@CNN) June 19, 2021

Shouldn’t this be the name of Jeffrey Toobin’s CNN podcast? https://t.co/7VrFC8zeuz — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 19, 2021

We guess if all of your TV viewers have disappeared, you go looking for them elsewhere.

LOL when @joerogan has you on the ropes. Gotta do something I guess. — Farzad (@Rezaassa) June 19, 2021

It’s like watching Blockbuster Video trying to launch their streaming service. — FRANCH!$E QUART€[email protected] (@FQBtheband) June 19, 2021

Easy skip — Tazo (@SaulAKATazo) June 19, 2021

Not even if someone paid me. — bobbytaruc (@bobbytaruc) June 19, 2021

Hard pass — Lauren Joffe (@thespinzone) June 19, 2021

I’ve found it…the worst podcast of all time. — dick (@DickOshie) June 19, 2021

What on Earth makes you think we want MORE of these two? Isn’t watching your channel punishment enough? — Jay Cooper (@jaycarlcooper) June 19, 2021

CNN really bringing the heat. — A Big Dill (@McDBoston) June 19, 2021

Idea: podcast discussing the conflict of having a Governor’s brother serving as on-air “talent” while simultaneously serving as advisor to said Governor. #ResignZucker — Ton Frere (@TonFrere9) June 19, 2021

Isn’t that what I should be getting during the fifteen hours of airtime they get each week? — G. Hydn (@ghydn) June 19, 2021

Countdown to cancellation due to lack of listeners starts now. — Undeclared Voter (@UndeclaredVoter) June 19, 2021

What’s funny is Cuomo and Lemon think they’re big deals. — 🆃🅴🅳 🅲🅾🅷🅴🅽 NEWS HOUND (@TedCohen1) June 19, 2021

Came for the ratio. Y’all gettin’ roasted hard. — The Singularity (@Deskis) June 19, 2021

@ChrisCuomo and @donlemon star in their very own podcast, “The Handjob”. 🤣🤣 Nobody significant gonna watch it. 🤣🤣 Just face it, cable news is obsolete. Chris Cummo and Don Lemon party boy are obsolete. — PoppaSmoke (@AmericanTexan2) June 19, 2021

Stop trying to make corporate podcasts happen, it’s not going to happen pic.twitter.com/DxjxLm3R8x — destroy all blue checks (@destroybluechex) June 19, 2021

Who listen to these two clowns 🤡 — tina lee (@tinalee14847851) June 19, 2021

Is this a joke? — B.A.Baggett (@Brianismz) June 19, 2021

The two dumbest men on TV. Great idea. — the j smith show (@TinWSmith) June 19, 2021

Smart move avoiding the word honest when talking about these guys conversations. — Brinley Evans (@BrinleyEvans) June 19, 2021

Who the hell thought this was a good idea 😂 — NorCal Conservative (@NorCalConserv) June 19, 2021

No one watches their cable shows but they’re definitely gonna tune into their podcasts 😂😂😂😂 — Florida Mermaid (@2FloridaMermaid) June 19, 2021

Ratings are so bad, these two are grasping at straws. Good luck with this great idea. 😂😂 — Angelo C (@C14Angelo) June 19, 2021

This is specifically designed for those who don’t feel that they’ve been called racist or white privileged enough during their regular hours. — 🇺🇸.223🇺🇸 (@AMMENDMENT_2) June 19, 2021

Corporate media trying to keep pace with the independent media platform that’s supplanting them. pic.twitter.com/MYNRM2qGxt — FloridaDad_Disinterested! (@FloridadadD) June 19, 2021

Don’t waste your money CNN, these two jackoffs tanked your ratings. — LisaMarieB (@LisaMarieB9) June 20, 2021

Seeing the ratio and how you’re getting drug in the comments, maybe you should rethink this idea. pic.twitter.com/kXPHvibQCG — Thomas Holley (@doc_holley) June 19, 2021

What an absolute dumpster fire of ignorant, privileged, entitled, race baiting cucks. — 2MadLibs (@2_libs) June 19, 2021

Two idiot beta liars, slobbering over each other’s buffoonery and nonsense. Should be a rip roaring good bunch of fake news and idiocy… I perdict Brian Stelter type number of listeners…we are talking in the tens of people….sweet. — Tom B 🇺🇸 (@AntiMobRules) June 19, 2021

We guess they got the idea by their ratings tanking that people wanted even more of them. We wonder how Hillary’s podcast is going. Or Alyssa Milano’s. How about Joe Biden’s?

Related:

Listen, fat: Tech maven Joe Biden launches new podcast called, ‘Here’s the Deal’ to be voice of clarity https://t.co/0rrdVoFkvn — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 30, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

