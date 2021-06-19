https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/major-cities-refunding-police-amid-skyrocketing-crime/

The defund the police movement continues to backfire.

Cities across the United States are reversing course and now refunding their police departments.

Fox Business reported:

One year after the movement to “defund” police saw cities slash budgets and cut funding, the U.S. has seen an uptick in crime. Homicides alone are up 24% since January and more than 70% of people in a recent Fox News Poll said they believe crime is on the rise nationally. As a result, the pendulum may be swinging back in favor of the police. TRENDING: VIOLENCE BREAKS OUT at Denver Conservative Conference as Hundreds of Antifa Militants Threaten And Harass Drivers and Guests Outside Hotel “Now some cities are refunding the police department,” FOX Business’s Stuart Varney said on Varney & Co. Cities like New York City, Oakland, Baltimore, Minneapolis and Los Angeles are planning to reinstate tens of millions for the construction of new police precincts, increase police department budgets, among other plans to bankroll more efforts to confront the uptick in crime. Overall, in several of the nation’s largest local law-enforcement agencies, city and county leaders want funding increases for 9 of the 12 departments where next year’s budgets have already been proposed, with increases ranging from 1% to 6%, according to the Wall Street Journal.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that he was reinstating $92 million to build a new precinct.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is now proposing a $27 million increase in the police budget after cutting the budget by $22 million.

The Wall Street Journal reported:

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf is proposing a $24 million increase in the police department’s budget.

The same is going on in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti proposed an increase of $50 million to the police budget.

This is happening in cities all across the United States.

In the nation’s 20 largest local law-enforcement agencies, city and county leaders want funding increases for nine of the 12 departments where next year’s budgets already have been proposed. The increases range from 1% to nearly 6%.

The refunding of police departments comes as crime skyrockets across the United States.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported on this:

Here are the crime rate increases for major left-wing cities: -Portland saw homicides rise 270.6% between July 2020 and February of this year. -New York City saw an increase of 11.8% from March 21st, 2020 to March 21st, 2021. -Los Angeles saw a 38% increase in murders in 2020 and as of March 2021, they have already seen a 28.1% increase in murders this year. -Minneapolis saw total violent crime rise 22% from July 22nd, 2020 to March 28th, 2021.

