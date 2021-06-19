https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/19/mark-mccloskey-after-his-plea-deal-dont-worry-i-have-more-guns-to-protect-my-family-where-that-came-from/

Mark and Patricia McCloskey cut a deal with prosecutors, pleading guilty to just “one count of fourth-degree assault” which is a misdemeanor:

Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who pointed guns at Black Lives Matter protesters from their lawn last July, pled guilty to one count of fourth-degree assault as part of a plea deal. https://t.co/rvo9mS9OZ2 — Axios (@axios) June 17, 2021

This means no jail time but they’ll pay a fine and surrender the weapons they used during the confrontation with BLM protesters last summer:

Mark McCloskey and Patricia McCloskey of Missouri will pay a total of nearly $3,000 in fines and give up the weapons used in the confrontation. https://t.co/4LVeKRmiMg — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 18, 2021

McCloskey was defiant after leaving the courthouse, telling the media he’s “do it again’:

“I’D DO IT AGAIN” The St. Louis couple that pointed guns at protestors last summer accepted misdemeanor plea deals, paying a combined $2760 dollars without jail time. Mark McCloskey, who is running for Senate, said afterward “it’s a good day for the McCloskeys.” @ksdknews pic.twitter.com/b37VenS7hB — Sara Machi (@saramachi) June 17, 2021

And McCloskey is already using this for a new ad for his Senate campaign:

A year ago, the mob came to my door to attack my family— I backed them down The mob came for me, the media attacked me & prosecutors tried to punish me for defending my family They dropped all charges, except for a claim I instilled “imminent fear” in the mob I’d do it again. pic.twitter.com/ECPsSwa2Iw — Mark McCloskey (@mccloskeyusa) June 17, 2021

As for the guns he was forced to surrender, “don’t worry” about that, haters:

Don’t worry— I have more guns to protect my family where that came from! #2A — Mark McCloskey (@mccloskeyusa) June 17, 2021

The two weapons he did surrender will be incinerated:

Let me be clear, I am not surrendering any of my other firearms! I will continue to be one of the strongest advocates for #2A in MO and around the country. The two weapons that were seized from me were evidence in a criminal case. Per the state of MO they are to be incinerated. — Mark McCloskey (@mccloskeyusa) June 17, 2021

