Mark and Patricia McCloskey cut a deal with prosecutors, pleading guilty to just “one count of fourth-degree assault” which is a misdemeanor:
Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who pointed guns at Black Lives Matter protesters from their lawn last July, pled guilty to one count of fourth-degree assault as part of a plea deal. https://t.co/rvo9mS9OZ2
— Axios (@axios) June 17, 2021
This means no jail time but they’ll pay a fine and surrender the weapons they used during the confrontation with BLM protesters last summer:
Mark McCloskey and Patricia McCloskey of Missouri will pay a total of nearly $3,000 in fines and give up the weapons used in the confrontation. https://t.co/4LVeKRmiMg
— The New York Times (@nytimes) June 18, 2021
McCloskey was defiant after leaving the courthouse, telling the media he’s “do it again’:
“I’D DO IT AGAIN” The St. Louis couple that pointed guns at protestors last summer accepted misdemeanor plea deals, paying a combined $2760 dollars without jail time.
Mark McCloskey, who is running for Senate, said afterward “it’s a good day for the McCloskeys.” @ksdknews pic.twitter.com/b37VenS7hB
— Sara Machi (@saramachi) June 17, 2021
And McCloskey is already using this for a new ad for his Senate campaign:
A year ago, the mob came to my door to attack my family— I backed them down
The mob came for me, the media attacked me & prosecutors tried to punish me for defending my family
They dropped all charges, except for a claim I instilled “imminent fear” in the mob
I’d do it again. pic.twitter.com/ECPsSwa2Iw
— Mark McCloskey (@mccloskeyusa) June 17, 2021
As for the guns he was forced to surrender, “don’t worry” about that, haters:
Don’t worry— I have more guns to protect my family where that came from! #2A
— Mark McCloskey (@mccloskeyusa) June 17, 2021
The two weapons he did surrender will be incinerated:
Let me be clear, I am not surrendering any of my other firearms! I will continue to be one of the strongest advocates for #2A in MO and around the country.
The two weapons that were seized from me were evidence in a criminal case. Per the state of MO they are to be incinerated.
— Mark McCloskey (@mccloskeyusa) June 17, 2021
***
