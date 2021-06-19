https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/19/mark-mccloskey-after-his-plea-deal-dont-worry-i-have-more-guns-to-protect-my-family-where-that-came-from/

Mark and Patricia McCloskey cut a deal with prosecutors, pleading guilty to just “one count of fourth-degree assault” which is a misdemeanor:

This means no jail time but they’ll pay a fine and surrender the weapons they used during the confrontation with BLM protesters last summer:

McCloskey was defiant after leaving the courthouse, telling the media he’s “do it again’:

And McCloskey is already using this for a new ad for his Senate campaign:

As for the guns he was forced to surrender, “don’t worry” about that, haters:

The two weapons he did surrender will be incinerated:

