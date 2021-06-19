http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/TYorur198ZM/meet-irans-new-prez.php

There is a bracing clarity about Iran’s newly elected president, Ebrahim Raisi. The Times of Israel has useful background on the election in this story attributed to various news agencies:

Raisi will be the first serving Iranian president sanctioned by the US government even before entering office, over his involvement in the mass execution of political prisoners in 1988, as well as his time as the head of Iran’s internationally criticized judiciary — one of the world’s top executioners.

Yes, by all means, let us open the spigots and fund the executioner, his masters, his colleagues, and their terrorist forces of all stripes. For good measure, let us clear the pathway to the regime’s development of nuclear weapons and tap the talented John Kerry to defend these policies on behalf of the Biden administration.

