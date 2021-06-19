https://www.oann.com/mexico-posts-3964-new-coronavirus-cases-192-more-deaths/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=mexico-posts-3964-new-coronavirus-cases-192-more-deaths



FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks walk along a street as Mexico City’s authorities announce a full reopening of the city come Monday, the first time since the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Mexico June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks walk along a street as Mexico City’s authorities announce a full reopening of the city come Monday, the first time since the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Mexico June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

June 19, 2021

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health ministry on Saturday reported 3,964 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 192 more fatalities, bringing the total figures to 2,475,705 infections and 231,151 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published in March suggested the actual death toll is at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon and Noe Torres; Editing by David Gregorio)

