The Detroit Free Press holds nothing back in their biased reporting on the Trump election attorneys that have been “summoned” to Detroit for a sanctions hearing. The Free Press opens their report by claiming Trump attorneys “made false claims in court filings after the 2020 election to reverse election results” to favor President Trump.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has been doing everything possible to shut down any inquiry about the 2020 election and is now going after attorneys who saw irregularities in the voting. According to The Free Press, AG Nessel asked Federal Judge Linda Parker to order the Trump attorneys to appear in court at 2 p.m. July 6.

Powell and other attorneys, including Michigan attorneys Greg Rohl, Scott Hagerstrom, and Stefanie Junttila, are being summoned to court to be sanctioned. The Detroit Free Press editorializes again in their report by saying the attorneys pursued “a case that sought to overturn state election results based on lies.” Based on lies? It’s an assumption that these attorneys sought to overturn the election based on lies because a forensic audit hasn’t happened in the state of Michigan.

AG Nessel went after the Trump attorneys in April, accusing them of lying to advance “conspiracy theories” that would “dismantle our system of democracy.”

The problem with AG Nessel’s claim is that there ARE many irregularities that have not been looked at or challenged. The media and Democrats are doing everything they can to shut down any effort to get to the truth or even take a look at claims made by thousands of people in Michigan. In fact, thousands of affidavits were delivered to AG Nessel’s office last week demanding a forensic audit, but she refused to sign for them.

MICHIGAN PATRIOTS ASK FOR A FORENSIC AUDIT OF ELECTION 2020:

Hundreds of patriots traveled from across the state of Michigan to participate in a historical delivery of an estimated 7,500 affidavits signed by Michigan residents demanding a forensic audit of the November election.

A woman we spoke with made t-shirts for the event that read: “Patriots Want A Forensic Audit!” The back of the t-shirt gave details about who citizens should call to demand a forensic audit. The names and numbers of Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, Senate Oversight Committee Chair Ed McBroom, and House Oversight Committee Chair Steve Johnson, all Republicans in a Republican majority House and Senate, hold the key to ordering a forensic audit in a state where a majority of Republicans still believe that election fraud played a part in the outcome of the November 2020 election.

Lana Kristal and another great patriot helped to wheel boxes of affidavits to the front steps of the Capitol building, where multiple clergy members prayed over the boxes.

MI Patriots delivering over 7.5 THOUSAND affidavits to MI lawmakers, Michigan’s dishonest SOS Jocelyn Benson, the LAWLESS AG Dana Nessel and Michigan’s tyrannical Governor Gretchen “Lockdown” Whitmer pic.twitter.com/3hhXnW8up4 — @SassyConservativeGirl45 (@SassyConservat1) June 17, 2021

Michigan’s first black, female Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo (R) delivered boxes of thousands of affidavits to Michigan’s dishonest Democrat Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. After walking several blocks to arrive at SOS Benson’s office, we discovered a sign on the front of the building that read “ID Required To Enter Building.” Next to the sign on the SOS’s office was another sign that read “Valid Photo ID Is Required For Access.” Michigan’s most NON-transparent Sec of State Jocelyn Benson has been arguing with MI lawmakers that a valid photo ID is somehow racist. “Does this mean the Sec of State Benson is a racist?” Kristina Karamo asked, reminding everyone that they’re being “gaslighted” by the Democrats who use race as a tool to make cheating in elections easier.

The security guard working the front door of the SOS Office refused to allow Kristina Karamo to enter the building with the affidavits. Although the security guard appeared to be expecting our visit, Karamo explained that we were there to deliver the affidavits to Sec. Benson. The security guard left, and when he returned, he informed us that he didn’t believe anyone would sign the form Karamo brought to prove the boxes had been received. Eventually, the security announced that Benson’s office would only agree to rubber-stamp the form, as they refused to sign the receipt of delivery.

Watch how our dishonest and very NON-transparent Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson responded receiving affidavits calling for a forensic audit by thousands of Michigan citizens:

Kristina Karama shows the receipt for the thousands of affidavits with a rubber stamp on the upper right corner.

Rosanne Ponkowski, one of the founders of the amazing Michigan Conservative Coalition, who together with Marian Sheridan was responsible for gathering most of the affidavits that were delivered to Lansing today, is seen sharing a smile and a hug with MI SOS candidate Kristina Karamo after all 7,500 + affidavits were delivered.

Kristina Karamo and conservative activist and Youtuber Logik Roberts posed for a photo together at the end of a long afternoon that involved hundreds of volunteers and great patriots dedicated to saving our elections from those who are committed to winning, no matter what.

