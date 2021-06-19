https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/must-watch-9-year-old-minnesota-girl-obliterates-school-board-blm-posters/

A 9-year-old elementary student absolutely obliterated her local school board over Black Lives Matter posters that were placed around her campus.

In Lakeville, Minnesota there has been a heated debate about Black Lives Matter posters in the schools for months.

The board initially ruled that BLM posters were political and said that they must be removed after students and parents complained. However, the board ended up not complying with their own determination and placed two posters up in Lakeview Elementary School as part of an “Inclusive Poster Series.”

“The poster series includes two that say ‘Black lives matter,’ which the district has said stands for the social justice movement, but those in opposition say it reflects the views of the Black Lives Matter Global Network, which they said stands for political positions. Opponents maintain any poster with that name on it should be banned by policy,” the local news reported.

The BLM posters with a black background and white block lettering were banned in September 2020, but the school board simply created new ones with different colors. None of the other posters mention any race or political group.

During a school board meeting on June 8, a student at the school went off on the members for their dishonest actions.

You’ve got to check out this 9 year old elementary school girl SMOKE THE SCHOOL BOARD😲! You know it’s bad when kids have morals and call you a lier, TO YOUR FACE😳. You go girl👊 pic.twitter.com/36Tl96h9s0 — Late Night with Bobby D (@LateNightBobbyD) June 18, 2021

“The other day I was walking down the hallway at Lakeview Elementary School to give a teacher a retiring gift. I looked up on to the wall and saw a BLM poster and an Amanda Gorman poster. In case you don’t know who that chick is, she’s some girl who did a poem for Biden’s so-called inauguration. I was so mad,” the child began. “I was told two weeks ago at this very meeting spot, no politics in school. I believed what you said at this meeting, so at lunch I went up to the principal to tell him about the BLM poster and that I wanted it down.”

The fiery little girl went on to say that the principal told her they would not be coming down and that the school board are the ones who made them.

“I was stunned. When I was here two weeks ago, you told us to report any BLM in our schools. Apparently, you know they’re in our schools because you made the signs.”

The brave little girl went on to demand that she doesn’t see people’s skin colors and has friends of all shades, before blasting the heck out of the board once again.

“You have lied to me and I am very disappointed in all of you,” she said. “You can’t even follow your own rules. If you’re going to do that, why do we follow any rules we deem unfit or ridiculous? I’m not following your mask rule anymore then.”

She concluded, “get the posters out of our schools. Courage is contagious, so be courageous.”

Superintendent Michael Baumann said in a statement about the poster Series that they are there “to affirm our unwavering commitment to and in support of our Black students and staff, this series includes two Black lives matter posters. While the district has not changed its position that the Black Lives Matter Global Network is a political organization, we recognize there is a non-political social justice movement represented by the statement ‘Black lives matter.’ Lakeville Area Schools-branded Black lives matter posters are permissible under Policy 535; we ask staff who want to put up Black lives matter posters in their classroom or work space to use those from this poster series.”

