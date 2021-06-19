Voters have graded President Joe Biden’s first foreign trip with a shrug.

In the first poll on Biden’s performance at the G-7 economic summit, the NATO meeting, and his one-on-one with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Rasmussen Reports found that 44% rated it a success and 40% said it wasn’t.

The survey, sponsored by the National Pulse, also found that people are split over his foreign policy. Some 44% called it fair to poor, while 42% said it’s good to excellent.

And they’re even divided on how his foreign policy compares to that of former President Donald Trump. Asked if Biden’s “handling of foreign policy” is better or worse than Trump’s, 44% said it is better and 43% said it is worse.

Given his many decades as a foreign policy expert and eight years as a world-traveling vice president, it would have been expected that his foreign policy would get better grades.

Worse for the president, said Rasmussen, “Three years ago, 47% voters rated former President Trump’s handling of foreign policy either excellent or good, higher than the 42% who now rate Biden excellent or good on foreign policy.”