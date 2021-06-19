https://www.realcleardefense.com/articles/2021/06/18/powering_and_protecting_ships__critical_to_navy_competitiveness_782002.html

What may have seemed like a science-fiction fantasy only a generation ago – weird and imaginative concepts drawn in comics and portrayed in movies – are not only becoming a reality, but are constituting critical components of our nation’s overall Defense. In fact, due to a combination of exponential growth in computing power, highly accurate modeling and simulation, better efficiencies in testing, and ongoing leaps in scientific discovery, it could be said that the future has arrived. The old axiom of failing to prepare for future threats (wars) by remaining focused on previous ones takes on greater magnitude and dimension due to the accelerative nature of technological advancement and change.

Among the spectrum of astounding technologies – from unmanned platforms to startlingly capable artificial intelligence and machine learning – are directed energy systems. As the phrase implies, directed energy is the use of actual focused energy – such as lasers, microwaves, or particle beams – for offensive or defensive military requirements. The potential operational advantages of direct energy systems, including those used for kinetic purposes, are many: from simplifying logistics and reducing materiel demands associated with conventional ordnance to reducing long-term costs of operation in certain situations, to expanding and improving precision in targeting and delivery. Additionally, direct energy weapons may also offer more discreet use with lower probabilities for undesired collateral damage for sensitive applications and may be less affected by certain physical or environmental factors.

While multiple elements of the U.S. Dept. of Defense have been conducting direct energy research for years, the need for these kinds of technologies is uniquely important for the U.S. Navy. As the challenge from threats like hypersonic missiles and swarms of unmanned surface and aerial craft continues to grow, using direct energy weapons to provide enhanced defense-in-depth looks to be increasingly important in future years. Of course, these technologies will be increasingly relevant in other domains as well – on land, in the air and in space.

Beyond direct energy weapons, there is simply a need for more – and more effectively managed – energy, generally. Power that is more readily available and more efficiently generated and distributed for use will be vital to satisfying the rapidly growing power requirements of next-generation Navy ships and the entire range of national security assets and options.

At the top of this portfolio, advanced power generation and smart management will be key to several core naval requirements, from ship propulsion to aircraft launch capability, to modern defensive systems. More energy will also be necessary for future spectrum and signal management and support a complicated array of sophisticated C4ISR platforms, sensors, and systems. Fortunately, the Office of Naval Research has been working on several initiatives focused on flexible, advanced power generation, distribution, and management. As the Navy rebuilds its fleet, these efforts should move forth in tandem and with increased focus.

The related subjects of direct energy weapons and advanced power generation and management warrant attention for several reasons – and as the Congress and policymakers in DC establish plans and spending for the next fiscal years, a few key truths should remain at the forefront of thinking and discussion:

First, it isn’t just the U.S. that is interested in better power solutions for advanced military assets and capabilities. Our peer and near-peer competitors have been moving out with a swift and deliberate purpose – especially on the maritime security front – pushing scientific bounds and applying significant budgetary resources to bolster technology in these same areas. As such, the U.S. must continue to press the RDT&E envelope to maintain a pace ahead of our global competition. Recent naval presence, technology display, and maneuvers – some of them unprecedented since the Cold War – demonstrate the resolve of competitor states, and present an even clearer view of their future intentions.

Second, the 21st Century global security landscape is one that ceaselessly demands new thought and innovation – across all regions, concerns, and domains. Nowhere is this more important than in the maritime security environment, where forces and assets will need to be more resilient, autonomous, and self-reliant and operate at expanded ranges for longer durations without extensive logistics support. The critical need for flexible power solutions – to both power and protect ships – looms both imminent and large.

Finally, rebuilding our defense infrastructure and modernizing our most important capital assets with innovative power solutions will help shore up our defense industrial base, which is crucial to our national security. Supporting scientific research and development and high-tech manufacturing is not only important to the economy but will be instrumental in promoting and preserving our access to domestic security technology. The historical edge that the U.S. owned for many years faces continuing erosion of advantage, and without significant investments, the U.S. military could fall behind our foreign adversaries on this critical technology. On the bright side, investments in innovative power generation and management technologies for Defense also make way for advancement in civil and commercial areas, which are obviously important to American energy interests over the long term.

The value of innovative energy solutions used by our military will only grow in importance, and Congress should ensure that relatively modest programs dedicated to advancing important development of power generation and energy management technologies are funded in upcoming FY22 appropriations bills and beyond predictably and reliably.

Looking ahead, it is clear even to an Airman that powering and protecting our naval assets is critical to Navy competitiveness.

Dr. Richard McCool is a retired USAF F-16 combat pilot with 14 years of experience as an aerospace industry executive and consultant.

