Iran’s outgoing President Hassan Rouhani and Iran’s President-elect Ebrahim Raisi speak to the media after their meeting in Tehran, Iran June 19, 2021. Official Presidential website/Handout via REUTERS Iran’s outgoing President Hassan Rouhani and Iran’s President-elect Ebrahim Raisi speak to the media after their meeting in Tehran, Iran June 19, 2021. Official Presidential website/Handout via REUTERS

June 19, 2021

(Reuters) -Following are some early world reactions to the election of Ebrahim Raisi as president of Iran. Raisi, 60, is a hardline judge who is loyal to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and subject to U.S. sanctions for alleged human rights abuses.

VLADIMIR PUTIN, RUSSIAN PRESIDENT

Putin congratulated Raisi and expressed hopes for the “further development of a constructive bilateral cooperation,” according to RIA news agency citing a press officer at the Russian Embassy in Tehran.

RUSSIAN EMBASSY IN TEHRAN AS QUOTED BY RIA

“We respect the choice of the Iranian people. We are ready to consistently strengthen cooperation with the Islamic Republic on all directions, as we did under previous Iran’s presidents.”

BASHAR AL-ASSAD, SYRIAN PRESIDENT

Assad congratulated Raisi on his victory and said he was keen to work with the new president to strengthen ties between the two countries, a statement from the Syrian presidency said.

SAYYED HASSAN NASRALLAH, HEZBOLLAH LEADER, ON TWITTER

“Salam to Ebrahim,” Nasrallah tweeted alongside photos of Raisi.

BARHAM SALIH, IRAQI PRESIDENT

“I extend my sincere congratulations and blessings on the occasion of your election as President of the Islamic Republic of Iran … We in Iraq look forward to strengthening our solid relations with our neighbour Iran and its people.”

AGNES CALLAMARD, SECRETARY GENERAL AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL

“That Ebrahim Raisi has risen to the presidency instead of being investigated for the crimes against humanity of murder, enforced disappearance and torture, is a grim reminder that impunity reigns supreme in Iran. We continue to call for Ebrahim Raisi to be investigated for his involvement in past and ongoing crimes under international law, including by states that exercise universal jurisdiction.”

MARYAM RAJAVI, PRESIDENT-ELECT OF THE PARIS-BASED NATIONAL COUNCIL OF RESISTANCE OF IRAN

“Ebrahim Raisi, the henchman of the 1988 massacre and murderer of the Mujahedin-e Khalq (PMOI/MEK), is Khamenei’s final bid to preserve his regime. Weak, crisis-riddled, and rattled by looming uprisings, Khamenei purged all rivals to install Raisi as president, one of the vilest criminals against humanity since World War II.”

HAZEM QASSEM, HAMAS SPOKESMAN IN GAZA

“We congratulate the Islamic Republic of Iran for the success of the democratic process, the holding of the presidential election and the victory of Ebrahim Raisi as Iran’s President. We wish the Islamic Republic of Iran progress and prosperity. Iran has always been a fundamental and a real supporter of the Palestinian cause and the Palestinian resistance.”

YOUSSEF AL-HASSAYNA, ISLAMIC JIHAD OFFICIAL IN GAZA

“Once again the people of Iran have reiterated their commitment to the path of revolution and its regime. We congratulate the Islamic Republic and the people of Iran on this great achievement.”

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin in Moscow; Nidal al-Mughrabi in Gaza; John Irish in Paris; Dominic Evans in AnkaraWriting by Maayan LubellEditing by Frances Kerry)

