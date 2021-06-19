https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/19/rcps-tom-bevan-notes-what-celebrations-have-and-havent-been-canceled-in-evanston-il/

The word “priorities” gets thrown around in a super-sarcastic sense quite often these days, and deservedly so, but it’s rarely been more called for than with this tweet from Real Clear Politics’ Tom Bevan:

Over 90 percent of Evanston voters went for Biden in last year’s election.

In some areas, unfortunately, it is.

Apparently the city of Evanston has replaced the usual 4th events with a “virtual” Independence Day celebration:

Wouldn’t it be a shame if everybody turned out for its own in-person “unsanctioned” 4th of July celebration anyway?

