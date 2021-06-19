https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/19/rep-lauren-boebert-tells-mostly-peaceful-protesters-at-western-blm-antifa-summit-in-denver-to-get-a-job/

Communists are gathering at the Hyatt Regency in Denver, Colorado this weekend to protest the Western Conservative Summit, “a semi-annual far-right gathering and blight on Denver” presented by the Centennial Institute at Colorado Christian University. “Every rally and conference presents an opportunity for fascists to network and coordinate and we know from history what happens when they achieve such coordination,” reads the Facebook invitation. “We must fight fascism now or we are doomed to fight a stronger version of it in the future!”

Organizers of the protest include Denver Communists, Front Range Mutual Aid Network, WITCH Denver, Front Range Community Defense Collective, Anon Resistance Movements, Anti-Repression Colorado, and the Denver Action Network, and they’re calling it the Western BLM-Antifa Summit — although we’ve been assured by the president that Antifa is just an idea.

Andy Ngo has one of the flyers being passed out by Denver Communists:

Here is the antifa flyer that the Denver Communists are passing out at their violent protest outside the Hyatt Regency in downtown. pic.twitter.com/jBT5yjcIVJ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 19, 2021

“The far-right should never be allowed to spread their racist, misogynist, nationalist, and genocidal ideas without being vigorously opposed,” it reads, and there was some vigorous opposition outside the Hyatt.

Here’s the Washington Examiner’s Emily Brooks:

This is outside the Western Conservative Summitt in Denver pic.twitter.com/jisO6pwP3R — Emily Brooks (@emilyelarsen) June 19, 2021

First part of vid — bearded man in brawl had his phone smacked out of his hand pic.twitter.com/qbaaOmipKV — Emily Brooks (@emilyelarsen) June 19, 2021

Lil standoff before the police headed inside hotel & the anarchist/communist crew headed around the block and came back and banged on the hotel lobby windows. A local says this is the first time since around the election a scrum has gotten an excuse to show up like this in Denver pic.twitter.com/G4s9bg8LhF — Emily Brooks (@emilyelarsen) June 19, 2021

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert had a three-word message for the protesters:

Spoke to @laurenboebert about the anarchist and communists singling her out as they protest the Western Conservative Summit in Denver. She has a message for them: “Get a job”https://t.co/OSX1a08YRY — Emily Brooks (@emilyelarsen) June 19, 2021

Here’s Tiana Lowe:

Physical brawling breaks out in front of the Western Conservative Summit at a Denver Hyatt after members of Antifa threatened to break my phone for reporting on their protest. pic.twitter.com/nTZrFbXuwR — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) June 19, 2021

To be clear, I identified myself as a journalist, not an attendee of the conference, and they’re protesting on a public street — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) June 19, 2021

Antifa has already smashed one camera, tried to smash the camera of an attendee, and threatened to smash mine. — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) June 19, 2021

Those white and green lights self-identified members of Antifa are flashing at me? They’re intended to break my phone’s camera and blind me by burning my retinas. I do have a mild headache, but I stayed mostly safe by leaving after men told me they would break my phone or else pic.twitter.com/NhKbHHlck2 — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) June 19, 2021

Antifa now surrounding the lobby of the Hyatt and shining retinal-burning lasers into the building. This comes after a standoff with dozens of cops pic.twitter.com/tbmltov8LL — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) June 19, 2021

Antifa members are now banging the windows of the Denver Hyatt hosting the Western Conservative Summit. No sign of the cops on this side of the building. pic.twitter.com/uyh0crSh1p — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) June 19, 2021

This clip really grasps the whole ambiance. What the lasers look like when shot in your direction, the supposed feminists calling a female journalist a bitch, one of the early suggested threats that Antifa would break my phone. pic.twitter.com/rh5UeC5xgN — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) June 19, 2021

Antifa hounded the Denver Hyatt hosting the Western Conservative Summit for more than 3 hours, devolving into unrest including punches thrown, private property damage, threats against journalists, and a stand-off with cops deployed to protect the building. https://t.co/D0iWglte1Q — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) June 19, 2021

Here’s Elijah Schaeffer of The Blaze:

ANTIFA chants that police are “Boebert’s bitch boys” pic.twitter.com/trXzZUzQ94 — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) June 19, 2021

DENVER: Antifa are now blocking traffic outside the Western Conservative Summit. Altercations are erupting as this is being written pic.twitter.com/UASakqWfvY — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) June 19, 2021

DENVER: Antifa and far left activists blocking traffic outside the conservative summit have made contact w/ an alleged attendee of the conference Antifa pre-planned assaulting right wing attendees in a public @Facebook invite. FB took no action to remove it pic.twitter.com/PiwdFWfW3V — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) June 19, 2021

DENVER: antifa command hotel guests sympathetic w/ their cause to “pee on the floor” of the hotel because they “host Nazi’s” These are the people MSNBC called heroic pic.twitter.com/DjFqbIBEbo — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) June 19, 2021

DENVER: “Antifa super soldier” boldly flexes his physical prowess by showing how many push-ups he can do in front of their morbidly obese leader Some may have mistook this for fat shaming, others see him as a real threat. Could you stand up against these leftist warriors? pic.twitter.com/7HvjwKG4IF — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) June 19, 2021

Remember when Antifa carried a “We Don’t Want Biden … We Want Revenge” banner on Inauguration Day? Denver Communists aren’t very thrilled with “Jim Crow Joe” Biden and the Democrats, “who are the right’s partners in crime, not their opponents.”

