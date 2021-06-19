https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/report-biden-dumping-illegal-immigrants-cities-around-country-little-notice/

Joe Biden is quietly moving illegal immigrants to cities around the country and no one seems to be noticing.

Do you think this might be one of the reasons that Democrats are refusing to deal with the crisis at the border?

Also, do you think the cities Biden is choosing are just random choices?

The Washington Examiner reports:

Biden dumping illegal migrants around the nation without notice The Biden administration is speeding up the placement of young illegal immigrants in cities around the nation with little or no notice to local officials, a “reckless” result of the president’s bid to erase the border legacy of former President Donald Trump, according to a leading GOP critic. Indiana Sen. Todd Young told Secrets that there has been a 45% surge in children that entered the United States unaccompanied by an adult being sent to the Hoosier State. In one case, 19 were sent to Iowa and then put on a bus to other cities, including Fort Wayne, Indiana, to meet up with guardians. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee have asked Congress to investigate the moves. “These experiences sow seeds of mistrust in our communities, and work to intentionally subvert the will of the people for a secure border and a clear, lawful immigration process,” they said in a letter to a Senate committee. Young, who has a unique perspective on the crisis after having served on the border as a U.S. Marine Corps intelligence officer during the Clinton-era immigration crisis, said that the dumping of illegal immigrants in U.S. cities is a demonstration that President Joe Biden doesn’t care about the issue and the problems it brings.

Meanwhile, nothing is being done about the border.

Even Democrats are calling on Harris to visit the border. How much do border communities need to suffer before the Biden administration works to solve the crisis they created? — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) June 18, 2021

It’s a complete dereliction of duty.

