Our favorite moments from President Biden’s first overseas trip as president were the time he totally froze up in the middle of an answer, berated CNN’s Kaitlin Collins in front of her colleagues, and celebrated his “global win,” which was having tea with Queen Elizabeth II. Others might disagree, such as the Washington Post’s Max Boot, who said Biden “wiped the smirk off Putin’s face.”

Sen. Chris Murphy says that Biden “got everything he wanted” out of his trip:

We’re pretty sure Europe got what it wanted — a globalist who’s put “America First” well behind us.

