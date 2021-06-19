https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/19/sen-chris-murphy-says-that-president-biden-got-everything-he-wanted-out-of-his-trip-to-europe/

Our favorite moments from President Biden’s first overseas trip as president were the time he totally froze up in the middle of an answer, berated CNN’s Kaitlin Collins in front of her colleagues, and celebrated his “global win,” which was having tea with Queen Elizabeth II. Others might disagree, such as the Washington Post’s Max Boot, who said Biden “wiped the smirk off Putin’s face.”

Sen. Chris Murphy says that Biden “got everything he wanted” out of his trip:

Sen. Chris Murphy: “Joe Biden got everything he wanted out of this trip to Europe.” pic.twitter.com/7jiXUS3WO0 — The Hill (@thehill) June 19, 2021

Nothing? — Political Sports (@SportsPolitical) June 19, 2021

That’s sad for America if that’s true. — Chris Paul (@ChrisAPaul) June 19, 2021

Applesauce just before bed at 5 pm. — Ken Zimmern (@KenZimmern) June 19, 2021

Free pudding? — BunnyToes (@BunnyTows) June 19, 2021

If he’s talking about getting in a long nap on Air Force One, then yeah, Joe Biden got everything he wanted. — Bobby Hollander (@HollanderBobby) June 19, 2021

More money for Hunter and the rest of the family? — al bodden (@albodden) June 19, 2021

He wanted nothing but a spat with a CNN reporter? — AdamInHTownTX (Freedom Loving Neanderthal) (@AdamInHTownTX) June 19, 2021

He wanted to be thoroughly embarrassed? — BB (@BBnwindiana) June 19, 2021

He got nothing. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 19, 2021

Not even two scoops of chocolate chocolate chip? — (((Jason Epstein))) (@Southfive) June 19, 2021

Biden got squat. Stop lying — Darwin (@Darwin31413583) June 19, 2021

Can he please list the items? — Achilles (@Achilles936) June 19, 2021

It’s questionable if he even knew he was in Europe — J.T. Marlin (@WoodstockDiddy) June 19, 2021

The man actually gave Putin a list of targets. And a pipeline. — Cactus Rose Bitter Clinger,Deplorable, Neanderthal (@Cactusrose5) June 19, 2021

Putin got a gas pipeline and a list of America’s most critical cyber targets.

What did we get? — mallen2010 (@mallen_2010) June 19, 2021

So he actually *wanted* to make a complete laughingstock of himself and embarrass the United States of America on an international stage? Can someone tell him he’s set the bar a little low? — GrampyRick 🇺🇸 (@Grampy_Rick) June 19, 2021

Lies. That’s why the news of Putin getting us to stop lethal weapon support to Ukraine dropped on Friday. We didn’t get anything. — John C. Barry (@ShrinkGov) June 19, 2021

What did we really get? It was a meeting and a photo op. Europe knows that “nice, compliant America” is back, and that we will play ball again and give them what they want. — Wm. Brady (@WilliamBradyCoS) June 19, 2021

What a toad this guy is! — John W (@John29215J) June 19, 2021

We’re pretty sure Europe got what it wanted — a globalist who’s put “America First” well behind us.

Related:

‘Is that … hair gel?’ CNN ventures into the adult entertainment business with journo Jeff Zeleny’s analysis of Joe Biden’s Eurotrip https://t.co/cQAqF2Pt5O — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 17, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

