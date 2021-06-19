https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/19/singer-macy-gray-redesigns-the-american-flag-with-52-colored-stars-that-represent-the-melanin-scale/

It was only a couple of weeks ago that New York Times editorial board member Mara Gay told Joe Scarborough about how seeing “dozens of Americans flags” on a recent visit to Long Island, New York, was “just disturbing.” The Times’s public relations department that night issued a statement saying that Gay’s remarks were “irresponsibly taken out of context,” and the point she was trying to make was that “Trump and many of his supporters have politicized the American flag.”

Singer Macy Gray — probably best remembered for her cameo in 2002’s “Spider-Man” — has published an op-ed in Marketwatch in which she unveils her redesign of the American flag. Like Gay, Gray looks to the January 6 storming of the Capitol and believes that the American flag “has been hijacked as code for a specific belief.” It’s essentially replaced the Confederate flag. So she’s designed a new one.

Gray has added two stars for Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, and colored them in flesh tones to represent “the melanin scale.” The blue field and red and white stripes stay, although the stripes are now off-white, seeing as they represent “purity and innocence” that just isn’t there.

About those extra stars: “Assuming D.C. reps would be African-American and Puerto Rican reps would be Hispanic, the ultimate assumption is that these elected officials would be Democratic. That alone is racist.” OK, but we’d be shocked if that weren’t the case.

President Obama did light it up in Pride colors that one time.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...