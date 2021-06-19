https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/19/singer-macy-gray-redesigns-the-american-flag-with-52-colored-stars-that-represent-the-melanin-scale/

It was only a couple of weeks ago that New York Times editorial board member Mara Gay told Joe Scarborough about how seeing “dozens of Americans flags” on a recent visit to Long Island, New York, was “just disturbing.” The Times’s public relations department that night issued a statement saying that Gay’s remarks were “irresponsibly taken out of context,” and the point she was trying to make was that “Trump and many of his supporters have politicized the American flag.”

Singer Macy Gray — probably best remembered for her cameo in 2002’s “Spider-Man” — has published an op-ed in Marketwatch in which she unveils her redesign of the American flag. Like Gay, Gray looks to the January 6 storming of the Capitol and believes that the American flag “has been hijacked as code for a specific belief.” It’s essentially replaced the Confederate flag. So she’s designed a new one.

OPINION: “Sixty-two years later, in 2021, we have changed and it’s time for a reset, a transformation. One that represents all states and all of us,” writes singer Macy Gray. https://t.co/VTezKfjxdr — MarketWatch (@MarketWatch) June 18, 2021

Gray has added two stars for Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, and colored them in flesh tones to represent “the melanin scale.” The blue field and red and white stripes stay, although the stripes are now off-white, seeing as they represent “purity and innocence” that just isn’t there.

About those extra stars: “Assuming D.C. reps would be African-American and Puerto Rican reps would be Hispanic, the ultimate assumption is that these elected officials would be Democratic. That alone is racist.” OK, but we’d be shocked if that weren’t the case.

hey wow a stupid entertainer wrote a dumb op-ed about ditching the us flag for a super-woke one, which will never happen. let’s all link to stories about it and get really huffy about performative nonsense that will never happen, unlike crt seeping into the educational system — Jeff B. tried to do his best, but he could not (@EsotericCD) June 19, 2021

Highlighting the absurdity of things like this helps turn the tide against that which seeps. — Flavored Cats (@tpwk47) June 19, 2021

I disagree. Anecdotes are a powerful tool to illustrate trends. https://t.co/MgK6emwZJP — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 19, 2021

Nope, doesn’t need to be changed one bit pic.twitter.com/e65ASaylOr — wheels (@31BJN) June 19, 2021

Absolutely not. Hard pass. It will proudly be presented on the front of my home until the day I perish. And I will continue to uphold the life, liberty and pursuit of happiness for which it stands for ALL people. — J.B. Ruble (@JB_Ruble) June 19, 2021

Nope.. SAY NO MORE TO CANCEL CULTURE.. 🙌🏼 We are not having it.. pic.twitter.com/Z3Y4SZ4U4N — Michelle Pavsner💫✨🌜 (@Yogababe69) June 19, 2021

Purely from a flag design perspective, that’s a terrible redesign. Three colors tops, simple shapes with no complex or difficult-to-draw designs. I’ll grant off-white stripes would be interesting, but a field of 52 shades of stars and illustrations in the stripes? Please just no — Michael Meissner (@threePwny) June 19, 2021

Nope. Your cancel flag will never fly. — Geoff Reese (@wakeupyourwhy) June 19, 2021

The American flag is “tattered, dated, divisive, and incorrect” and needs to be updated, singer Macy Gray argued this week in an op-ed written for Juneteenth. That’s funny. I was thinking the same thing about you. — Namcrow (@Namcrow0915) June 19, 2021

Who has “Macy Gray writes an op-ed for MarketWatch” on their 2021 bingo card? — (((Greg A.))) (@Greg_A_) June 19, 2021

My family is documented in the library of Congress. I am the Son of Revolution. My ancestors have fought in every war since. All five of my siblings have served. My father 2 tours in Vietnam. I have 5 tours and my old and youngest sons are deployed in Iraq. The flag remains! — RB Landry (@Rick_Landry2) June 19, 2021

No to cancel culture. Such opinions from leftists come out from celebrities who are looking for more attention where Americans give too much attention and credits to celebrities and entertainers who have no ideas about history of this country. — Noba (@Feredoon) June 19, 2021

Your opinion is duly noted, and then tossed out. Maybe if you actually looked around and realized that what little fame you enjoyed was made possible because of what America represents. Do you want America to represent you? Then start by representing America — Tommy Doran No/No/Hell No (@Tommy_Doran) June 19, 2021

No thank you. Old Glory represents the blood of our forefathers that gives us all the freedoms we adore today. That same flag represents a free people regardless of race, creed or religion. — Rodney Corless (@VetteRods) June 19, 2021

Macy Gray, whoever she is, deserves a modicum of credit for consolidating the greatest number of people on a single issue on Twitter in recent memory. As a veteran, son of veteran, grandson of veterans, including grandmother, all the way back to Son of the Revolution, I salute! — CPT (@rsprestwood) June 19, 2021

Putting the obsession with something as trivial as skin color into the flag would diminish the country. Skin color doesn’t mean anything. The flag shouldn’t incorporate something meaningless and inconsequential into it. We are all the same regardless of physical appearance. — Eric Sansoni (@JediJones77) June 19, 2021

When is the White House being renamed and painted? I am sure that is next. — OnLakeTime (@LakeLovers16) June 19, 2021

President Obama did light it up in Pride colors that one time.

