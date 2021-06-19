https://legalinsurrection.com/2021/06/stacey-abrams-now-claims-she-was-never-against-voter-id/

Democrats have been trying to pass their ‘voter reform’ bill, but Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) has been a thorn in their side.

Now Manchin has proposed a compromise which includes voter ID provisions, and some Democrats like Stacey Abrams who previously called voter IDs racist, are suddenly changing their tune.

Jon Michael Raasch reports at FOX News:

Top Democrats flip-flop on ‘racist’ voter ID laws As Democrats try to push the For the People Act through the Senate, some of the party’s top figures are changing their tune on voter ID rules they previously called “racist.” In an effort to garner bipartisan support for the act, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has proposed a set of compromises. One would expand voter ID laws, long a legislative objective for the GOP. The line from the Manchin memo: “Require voter ID with allowable alternatives (utility bill, etc.) to prove identity to vote”. When asked about the compromise on Thursday, Stacey Abrams, the former gubernatorial candidate for Georgia and Fair Fight Action founder, who has long railed against voter ID laws, said she “absolutely” could support Manchin’s proposal even if voter ID was a part of it. “That’s one of the fallacies of Republican talking points that have been deeply disturbing. No one has ever objected to having to prove who you are to vote. It’s been part of our nation’s history since the inception of voting,” Abrams told CNN.

Really, Stacey? No one has ever objected?

Stacey Abrams says she agrees with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer that efforts by GOP lawmakers in Georgia to make it more difficult to vote is “racist.” “It is a redux of Jim Crow, in a suit and tie.” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/nDVCaBZRvH — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) March 14, 2021

Stacey Abrams on April 20, 2021: Voter ID is racist. Stacey Abrams on June 17, 2021: Supports Manchin’s election plan that includes nationwide voter ID. Will @CocaCola, @Delta and @MLB boycott Stacey Abrams?? — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) June 17, 2021

Democrats think they’re on the verge of achieving their goals here.

Mitch McConnell is not impressed.

Brittany Bernstein writes at National Review:

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) criticized Manchin’s proposal and Abrams’ endorsement, saying, in reality, it “is no compromise.” “It still subverts the First Amendment to supercharge cancel culture and the left’s name-and-shame campaign model,” he said. “It takes redistricting away from state legislatures and hands it over to computers. And it still retains S. 1’s rotten core: an assault on the fundamental idea that states, not the federal government, should decide how to run their own elections.” As Manchin said that he still opposes changing the filibuster to pass any voting legislation without Republican support, the compromise would be unlikely to advance if Senate Republicans share McConnell’s view.

The Democrat should not be trusted on this issue. How is anyone supposed to believe these voter ID provisions would be enforced?



