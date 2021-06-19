https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/standing-up-for-the-people-against-the-crime-syndicate-that-hijacked-democracy/

by Fabian Ubiquitus

The tide is turning as the lies surface and as it turns so will some liars drown.

Well, it looks like the washed up globalist tool Fauci is just about to go under.

Hopefully he will be brought to justice and the Americans will be able to set yet another good example for the rest of the world by introducing the concept of accountability, whereby Fauci and his fellow conspirators in this War on Democracy will answer for what they have done.

Hopefully, too. the people of the United Kingdom will take note of the points made in this video, which I invite you to inspect for yourself.

And note too this fact:

The elected bodies of the United States contain within their ranks many people who seek to do their jobs as representatives of The People. And by The People we mean all the people, not just a handful of batty oligarchs, the eugenics industry or others with a vested interest in the sickness and impairment of once free nations.

They have within their ranks far more good and true people willing to wake up, stir themselves and make waves in the defence of their country than the feckless British Parliament apparently does, to its immense shame, judging by the timid ripples that have greeted the sinking of our nation.

I would encourage every British citizen and every British politician to watch this video to see what honest representatives of The People look like because in the UK we have evidently forgotten.

And maybe one or two brave souls who are not yet totally sold out to their globalist puppet masters will feel inspired to become, like their American counterparts, something more than a camouflaged hole or waste of space.

For this country has its own “Faucis” for whom justice is long overdue. These are the interwoven network of globalist front men and subversive stooges responsible for the deceit and terrorisation of the nation, the false reports and false statistics that engineered a fake pandemic, the social and economic destruction of lives and livelihoods that, had such an attack been been affected by a foreign power, would have been treated as an act of war.

And all we’ve had so far is surrender.

So enjoy this clip of American representatives of the people not surrendering.

Fighting back in the new Normal – in the US at any rate.

The People’s Media

Media of the People, by the People, for the People

UK RELOADED THE LIBERTYBEACON WE FIGHT BACK LIBERTY RISING

EUROPE RELOADED TELEGRA.PH DAILY SCARE WEBWIDE NEWS

First featured on UK Reloaded

••••

The Liberty Beacon Project is now expanding at a near exponential rate, and for this we are grateful and excited! But we must also be practical. For 7 years we have not asked for any donations, and have built this project with our own funds as we grew. We are now experiencing ever increasing growing pains due to the large number of websites and projects we represent. So we have just installed donation buttons on our websites and ask that you consider this when you visit them. Nothing is too small. We thank you for all your support and your considerations … (TLB)

••••

Comment Policy: As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, or personal/abusive attacks on other users. This also applies to trolling, the use of more than one alias, or just intentional mischief. Enforcement of this policy is at the discretion of this websites administrators. Repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without prior warning.

••••

Disclaimer: TLB websites contain copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available to our readers under the provisions of “fair use” in an effort to advance a better understanding of political, health, economic and social issues. The material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving it for research and educational purposes. If you wish to use copyrighted material for purposes other than “fair use” you must request permission from the copyright owner.

••••

Disclaimer: The information and opinions shared are for informational purposes only including, but not limited to, text, graphics, images and other material are not intended as medical advice or instruction. Nothing mentioned is intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

