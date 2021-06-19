https://noqreport.com/2021/06/19/stop-making-it-about-you-whiny-don-lemon-chastises-parents-who-dont-want-crt-in-schools/

CNN host Don Lemon criticized parents who are opposed to the teaching of the highly controversial curriculum known as “Critical Race Theory,” saying they should stop making it about themselves.

Lemon joined with network colleague Chris Cuomo on Thursday during their nightly hand-off to criticize conservatives who have objected to CRT on the basis of its Marxist leanings and anti-white messaging, including alleged “white privilege.”

“That’s the idea … that’s the whole thing about white privilege,” said Lemon. “People don’t like to have their pleasure interrupted, their peace interrupted. And so, people think that it should be the way it should be because they have been taught that in this country. “But, you know,” he continued, “telling people, having people come to the realization, especially ancestors [descendants] of slaves, that they were enslaved, and that they were beaten and they were sold, that they weren’t able to accrue wealth, they weren’t able to go to school, weren’t able to go vote … you think that makes them feel good?” (Video: CNN)

“So, the folks on the other side, stop making it about you. Be curious instead of judgmental, that’s all,” Lemon added.

